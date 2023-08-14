Kevin Dayhoff: The lazy days of August have been actually anything but in Washington history

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An illustration of the British attacking Washington on Aug. 24, 1814. (Library of Congress/Library of Congress)

Many will say that the month of August is a quiet time of the year, usually reserved for vacations; history, however, disagrees. To be certain, presidential historians consider August an eventful month for the American presidency.

“By tradition and by law, Congress recesses for the month of August,” according to a history found on the website of the U.S. Senate. “When the Senate moved to its current chamber in 1859, senators were optimistic about its ‘modern’ ventilation system, but they soon found the new system ineffective. Long sessions were plagued by hot and stormy weather.”

Advertisement

The weather is so miserable in the summer in Washington that our nation’s capital has an international reputation among diplomats as a ‘hazardous duty’ assignment.

According to the U.S. Senate history account, “The 1920s brought “manufactured weather” to the Senate chamber, but even modern climate control could not cope with the hottest days, forcing 20th-century senators to escape the summer heat. In 1970, finally facing the reality of long sessions, Congress mandated a summer break as part of the Legislative Reorganization Act.”

Advertisement

Of course, some will argue that Congress taking the month off is a good thing. Others may suggest that in recent memory there is little difference between Congress in session and Congress in recess. To suggest that nothing happens in government during the month of August, however, is really a misconception.

One of the biggest challenges in history for Washington and the nation was the British invasion that occurred before arrival of The Beatles, The Who and The Rolling Stones.

Capture and burning of Washington DC by the British in 1814, during the War of 1812. Hand-colored woodcut of a 19th century illustration. (North Wind Picture Archives via /ASSOCIATED PRESS)

That would be the British invasion known as the War of 1812, when on Aug. 24-25, in 1814, British forces burned the Capitol, the White House and many other public administration buildings in Washington.

On Aug. 14, 1935, President Franklin Roosevelt signed into law the Social Security Act.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Social Security Bill in Washington in this Aug. 14, 1935 file photo. From left are: Chairman Doughton of the House Ways and Means Committee; Sen. Wagner, D-N.Y, co-author of the bill, Secretary Perkins, Chairman Harrison of the Senate Finance Committee, Rep. Lewis, D-Md., co-author of the measure. (AP Photo/Associated Press)

At noon, on Aug. 9, 1974, President Richard Nixon resigned the presidency as a result of the Watergate scandal. Gerald Ford became the 38th president of the United States in an unusual succession of office that essentially ended a constitutional crisis.

President Richard M. Nixon, in a television speech on Aug. 8, 1974, announces his resignation at noon the next day, Tuesday August 9, 1974. Nixon told the American people: "I have never been a quitter. To leave office before my term is completed is abhorrent to every instinct in my body. But as president I must put the interests of America first." The 49th anniversary of Nixon's resignation was Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Associated Press)

Speaking of the constitution, one of the most historic discussions in American history took place from Aug. 6-10, 1787. Referred to by history as the “Great Debate,” it was at this time that, among many historic decisions that impact us to this day, the Constitutional Convention established a four-year term for the president and granted Congress the power to regulate both foreign trade and, even more importantly, interstate commerce.

Former President Richard M. Nixon is shown here following his resignation, giving "V" signs with both hands as he boards the White House helicopter on August 9, 1974. (Reuters)

On Aug. 21, 1959, President Dwight Eisenhower signed legislation that admitted Hawaii into the United States as the 50th state.

Advertisement

It was on Aug. 2, 1776, when most of the 55 representatives of the Continental Congress signed the Declaration of Independence.

On Aug. 2, 1923, President Warren G. Harding died suddenly in a hotel in San Francisco while on a Western speaking tour. His administration had been tainted by the Teapot Dome political scandal and his sudden death prompted many unfounded rumors. He was succeeded the next day by Calvin Coolidge.

President Dwight Eisenhower holds a corner of a new 50 star flag displayed for the first time at the White House, Washington on August 21, 1959. Minutes earlier the president signed a proclamation admitting Hawaii to statehood. With Eisenhower are, left to right: Lt. Col. James S. Cook Jr. of the Army; Edward Johnston, Secretary of Hawaii; Rep.-elect Daniel K. Inouye of Hawaii, and House Speaker Sam Rayburn. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins) ORG XMIT: APHS153083 (AP Photo/Byron Rollins/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

President Abraham Lincoln signed into law the first federal income tax in the country’s history on Aug. 5, 1861. It was originally designed to collect a 3 percent tax on incomes over $800 to pay for the Civil War.

On Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The act suspended literacy, knowledge and character tests designed to keep African Americans from voting in the South. It was during the 1940s and 1950s that a Mississippi Circuit Clerk named Luther Cox gained notoriety for asking potential Black voter registration applicants “How many bubbles are in a bar of soap?” before summarily denying their applications. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 also authorized the appointment of federal voting examiners and barred discriminatory poll taxes. The act was renewed by Congress in 1975, 1984 and 1991.

On Aug. 28, 1963, over 250,000 people attended a civil rights rally, the March on Washington. Despite grave reservations by President John Kennedy, whose administration had considered taking steps to prevent the rally from taking place, the event was peaceful. It was at this event that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Advertisement

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the crowd assembled at the Lincoln Memorial for his "I Have a Dream" speech, during the March on Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963. The Washington Monument can be seen in the background. (AP Photo/AP)

I have written about August a number of times over the years. Many of the ‘This Day in History’ notes came from old file notes and were confirmed by multiple media sources. Much of this discussion has been published before – especially a column published in August 2013. Of course, August is such a great month that all these facts about August ought to be repeated often.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.