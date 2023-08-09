Kevin Dayhoff: Warm memories of the lazy days of Carroll County summers past

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Aug. 6, 1926, the Democratic Advocate newspaper carried an article on the local “efforts of the newly formed Law and Order League for Carroll County.” According to historian Jay Graybeal, “The ratification of the 18th Amendment in January 1919 ushered in Prohibition but also spawned efforts, legal and otherwise, to thwart the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages. A majority of Carroll Countians had supported Prohibition, and some took an active role in supporting its enforcement.”

Looking west on Main Street in Westminster from in front of the old Westminster Fire Hall approximately 1925. It was in this time period that the Democratic Advocate newspaper carried an article on the local “efforts of the newly formed Law and Order League for Carroll County…” in the Community Room, 3rd floor, Wantz Building, Monday evening, Aug. 2, 1926. Courtesy Babylon-Dayhoff papers.

Simplistically, the purpose of the Law and Order League was to “aggressively” enforce Prohibition in Carroll County. The lengthy Aug. 6, 1926, article in the newspaper reported, “The executive committee of the Law and Order League for Carroll County met in the Community Room, 3rd floor, Wantz Building, Monday evening, August 2nd. The extreme heat made the evening very uncomfortable, yet there were ten of the thirteen districts of the county well represented, with the county president, and the county secretary of Woman’s Christian Temperance Union present. … Mr. George Mather, president of the organization, presided. Rev. E.R. Spencer, pastor of the M. E. Church, in Mt. Airy, led in prayer.”

Graybeal explained in his 2001 article on the Law and Order League for the Historical Society of Carroll County, “Prohibition and its enforcement remained controversial topics until the18th Amendment was repealed by the ratification of the 21st Amendment in December 1933. While the demise of Prohibition was disappointing to some, the ensuing celebration began the flow of much needed tax dollars into Depression era government coffers.”

George Mather, photographed in his Westminster garden on Willis Street in 1958, led the Law and Order League for Carroll County in 1926. The organization promoted the enforcement of Prohibition. Historical Society of Carroll County, gift of Robert Breen, 1958.

Gone are the lazy southern Carroll County summers. In recent years, the summer months of July and August are as busy as the rest of the year. However, growing up in Carroll in the 1950s and ‘60s, summers meant school was out, family cookouts were in and there was a steady supply of trips to the beach, vacations, pickup baseball games, and hours lounging on the living room sofa reading one book after another.

When I wrote about this in 2008, one of my childhood neighbors, Mickey Settle, remembered those summer baseball games. He emailed asking, “Wonder how many windows we broke over those too few years?”

Well, we broke a lot of windows playing baseball. In the Tree Street development to the east of Westminster, we played baseball on a field of several contiguous empty building lots. Our neighborhood was filled with children, most roughly the same age. Home plate was right beside the house of Chris Nevin (the current mayor of Hampstead).

This 1931 image shows the Westminster Hardware Company store at 18 W. Main St. The Westminster Hardware Company was founded in 1898, taking over M. Schaefer and Company which had been established in1877. It was in this time period that the Democratic Advocate newspaper carried an article on the local “efforts of the newly formed Law and Order League for Carroll County…” in the Community Room, 3rd floor, Wantz Building, Monday evening, Aug. 2, 1926. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Carroll County.

Many moms and dads could walk to their jobs. Most parents worked in the county or in the neighborhood at places like the coat factory or the Coca-Cola plant and they had time to spend with their children. Many moms and dads came home for lunch.

Yes, these were the years before Euclidean zoning and “progress” in Westminster. We had neighborhood stores, entertainment, and employment, and one could go for months without ever having to venture off Main Street — out onto “that new highway” known as Route 140.

In 1960, the population of Carroll County was about 53,000. Recreation could be had in the neighborhood — and so could getting in trouble by hitting a home run through a neighbor’s window.

Many “summer anthems” come to mind when I recall those childhood summers: “Summer in the City” by the Lovin’ Spoonful, “In the Summertime” by Mungo Jerry, “Summertime Blues” by The Who, and one of my favorites, “Red Rubber Ball” by The Cyrkle.

And speaking of “prohibitions,” lazy summer days were also the time to sit around and read. I don’t recall many of the titles of books except for the two that got me in trouble. One was “Valley of the Dolls” and the other was “Portnoy’s Complaint.” I began reading both in school — but had to finish them during the summer. Allow me to explain.

Large dry goods and grocery store at “The Forks” at the western end of Westminster at the intersection of West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue – from approximately the 1890s. After the Civil War, Westminster expanded west rapidly. In the days before Euclidean zoning and “progress” in Westminster, we had neighborhood stores, entertainment, and employment, and one could go for months without ever having to venture off of Main Street – out onto “that new highway” – Route 140. Photographer unknown. Submitted copy of a photo from the Dayhoff-Babylon collection.

“Valley of the Dolls” was written by Jacqueline Susann and published in 1966. I got into hot water reading it at Westminster Junior High School. The book was a huge bestseller and I recall not understanding at the time why my world came crashing around me for reading it.

To refresh your memory, let’s just say the book was about the friendship, trials and tribulations of three women after World War II.

My childhood trauma over “Portnoy’s Complaint” occurred at Westminster High School. The book was written by Philip Roth and released in 1969. His style of writing was new to me. It was a stream of consciousness narrative of Alexander Portnoy talking with his psychoanalyst, Dr. Spielvogel.

This picture was taken in the late 1930s or 1940s, of the Westminster municipal parking lot looking west towards Railroad Avenue and beyond to John and Carroll Streets, between where City Hall is located to the north and the Longwell parking deck is currently located to the south. In years gone by we had hot and humid lazy southern summers in Westminster and Carroll County. In recent years the summers are just as busy as the rest of the year – but we still have the heat and humidity. Photographer unknown. Submitted copy of a photo from the Dayhoff-Babylon collection.

I got into trouble reading the book in class. I had it hidden behind my textbook, and I burst out laughing when I read the part where the narrator was recounting his embarrassment from a school incident in which he was worried that the word “spatula” was Yiddish, and he could not think of the English word for it.

I had to go to the principal’s office. I don’t remember that going well at all. I’m still traumatized by the word spatula.

Both books are now considered dated period pieces. Literary critic Irving Howe once attacked Roth by describing “Portnoy’s Complaint” as “literary narcissism” and saying the cruelest thing anyone can do with “Portnoy’s Complaint” is read it twice.

I still can’t say the word spatula.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.