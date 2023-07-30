Time Flies: Westminster hosts civic leaders from Estonian partner city

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

From July 1-9, 2023, Paide officials Siret Pihelgas, right, and Karola Jaanof, left, visited Westminster and Maryland. During their visit they stopped by a “Welcome to Downtown Westminster” sign in the Sentinel pocket park in the center of town at Main Street and the railroad tracks. It was 20 years ago in 2003 that the sign was installed indicating that Paide Estonia is 4,294 miles away, but maintains a close relationship with Westminster. Tom Beyard photo.

Recently, Westminster was honored to host a diplomatic delegation from its partner city, Paide, Estonia. From July 1-9, Paide officials Siret Pihelgas and Karola Jaanof visited Westminster and Maryland and were treated to an array of diplomatic meetings, events, dinners, and presentations.

Jaanof is an artist. In the past she has served in a number of government posts including with the Estonian Tax and Customs Administration. Since 2018 she has served as the chief development specialist for the Paide Town Council. Her primary tasks in that role include the preparation of development projects, project management of the international project, Circular Based Waste Management, and the processing of project applications submitted to the local government.

Pihelgas is a member of the Paide Town Council and chairwoman of the Environment Committee. She has served as the mayor of Paide on two occasions. She has also served as deputy mayor in the urban economy, development and construction sector and the construction and social sector.

In September 2002, Westminster formally established a partner city program with Paide. The partnership is the oldest and most active of all the Maryland-Estonia Partner City Partners For Peace initiatives. The partnership has focused on five areas of cooperation — government, culture, education, business and philanthropy.

Paide is a town in Järva County, in the center of Estonia. It was founded in 1265, which is 499 years before Westminster’s founding in 1764. In 2017, Paide had a population of approximately 10,000 citizens, compared to Westminster’s population of around 18,000.

Since the Paide partnership was established, the local efforts of our community, thanks to the leadership of Westminster’s former director of Planning and Zoning, retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Thomas Beyard, have been touted as one of the most successful and productive grassroots community efforts promoting peace, understanding, economic development and multinational friendship building in the world.

“The two Paide officials, who were visiting the United States for the very first time, were presented the familiar ‘Be Kind’ signs in both English and Estonian languages by Tina Thomas and Eric Miller, on July 7, 2023,” Beyard said in a recent email interview.

Two Paide Estonia officials, Karola Jaanof, left, and Siret Pihelgas, right, recently visited the United States for the very first time. On July 7, 2023, they were presented with the Westminster iconographic “Be Kind” signs in both English and Estonian languages by Tina Thomas and Eric Miller. Tom Beyard photo.

The Paide officials had the opportunity to interact with Westminster’s mayor and Common Council, visit educational, government, business and nonprofit organizations in the Westminster area, visit Annapolis and Washington, D.C., and celebrate the Fourth of July American style with a fireworks show at the Carroll County Farm Museum, according to Beyard.

“They also had the opportunity to meet and interact with Estonian Ambassador Kristjan Prikk, plus two members of his embassy team, who took time out of their busy schedules to come to Westminster.”

From July 1-9, 2023, two Paide Estonia officials, Karola Jaanof, left, and Siret Pihelgas, right, had the opportunity to extensively interact with the Mayor and Common Council of Westminster. During their visit they participated in numerous presentations and discussions with educational, government, business and non-profit organizations in the Westminster area. In addition, Westminster Council President Greg Pecoraro hosted a visit to Annapolis and the Maryland State House on July 7. On July 9, the two officials visited Washington, D.C. Tom Beyard photo.

Prikk and his son attended a cookout here. It was the ambassador’s third visit to Westminster in the last nine months, and his fourth visit overall. Deputy Head of Mission Margus Särglepp and Counselor Iti Press attended a July 6meeting of the Westminster mayor and Common Council.

Nearly a year ago, on Sept. 30, 2022, Westminster and Paide officials, embassy officials and longtime exchange participants and supporters conducted a virtual celebration of the 20th anniversary of the special partnership between Westminster and Paide that began in 2002.

At the conclusion of that meeting Westminster and Paide officials decided to review the original declaration of understanding to see if it needed any revisions or additions, and schedule high-level civic leader visits.

The declaration of understanding, adopted in September 2002, identified five areas of cooperation: government, culture, economic development, education and philanthropy. According to Beyard, “well over 50 exchange activities, visits and projects have taken place as a result of that agreement over the last 20 years.”

A revised declaration of understanding between Paide and Westminster was approved by the Mayor and Council of Westminster at a meeting on July 6, 2023. Pictured, from left, are Westminster’s former Director of Planning and Zoning, Command Sgt. Major Thomas Beyard U.S. Army (Retired); Major General Janeen L. Birckhead, the Adjutant General of the State of Maryland; Westminster City Clerk Doug Barber; former Paide Mayor and current Paide Council member Siret Pihelgas; and Paide Chief Development Specialist Karola Jaanof. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

The revised declaration retains these five areas, but adds three new areas of cooperation: information technology, environment and sports. The revised declaration was approved by the Westminster mayor and Common Council on July 6.

When the Paide officials were asked to name their best memory their visit to Westminster, they replied: “The people we met. They were all so kind and nice to us”.

During their visit to Westminster the Paide officials discussed many topics, but focused on three. The officials talked about their annual event in August called the Opinion Festival, in which 10,000 people, from the president of Estonia to average citizens, come together to engage in discussions about important issues in Estonia and beyond.

The officials also noted that Paide has a successful professional soccer team, along with a youth soccer development program for about 500 boys and girls.

From July 1-9, 2023, Paide Estonia officials Siret Pihelgas and Karola Jaanof visited Westminster and Maryland and were treated to a whirlwind of diplomatic meetings, events, dinners, and presentations, including attending a church service at Grace Lutheran Church in Westminster on July 2. There is a strong history and tradition of the Lutheran Church in Estonia, and Grace Lutheran and the Maryland partnership has played a role in renovating an historic Lutheran church in the public square in the center of Paide. Pictured, from left, are Kevin Dayhoff, Karola Jaanof, Siret Pihelgas, and Tom Beyard. Caroline Babylon photograph.

They also explained that Järva County has three municipalities, Türi, Paide and Järva. An initiative to create an innovation center is being planned. The center will focus on the three municipalities in an effort to improve services in an era of declining resources. The innovation center, located on the center square in Paide, will also have a computer coding school.

According to Beyard, “The recent visit of Paide officials was well-received by the Westminster community. It is anticipated that a delegation of high-level officials from Westminster will visit Paide in the summer of 2024. There are already potential exchange activities being discussed. Everyone expects great things in the future.”

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.