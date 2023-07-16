Time Flies: Carroll County’s WTTR radio celebrates 70 years

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In this undated photograph from the early years of WTTR, radio personalities Kaye Kolb on the left and Charlie Clark, on the right, are busy at work providing community outreach with Stu’s Music Shop. For many years Stu’s was an anchor retail music store on East Main Street near the railroad tracks. The former store owners, the Myers family, as well as WTTR, continue to provide community leadership in Carroll County to this day. Courtesy WTTR.

Seventy years ago, on July 14, 1953, Carroll County’s own local radio station, WTTR-1470AM, began commercial operations. In 1953, Russell Morgan put the station together on a shoestring budget with a group of about 12 local investors to form the Carroll County Broadcasting Corp.

According to Jim Lee’s “From Our Front Porch,” a definitive examination of Carroll County history from 1900-1999, “Much excitement followed the April 23, 1953 announcement that the Federal Communications Commission had granted WTTR a construction permit.

Advertisement

“A dedication broadcast … was scheduled for 7 p.m. July 14, [1953] with regular commercial operations beginning at 6 a.m. the next day. The radio station was just one of many milestones of the decade.”

In 1958, the Carroll County Broadcasting Corp. added an FM station (102.3). Up until 1984, WTTR was on the air from 6 a.m. until sunset. In 1984, the station added two additional towers to the original tower erected in 1953 on Uniontown Road.

Advertisement

Growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, I have fond memories of listening to WTTR coming on the air as I sat at the breakfast table getting ready to go to school. I also remember that I needed to be home before WTTR signed off for the day.

Carroll County has awakened to the familiar voice of veteran WTTR radio personality Bruce Main for many years. In this recent picture he is shown at his usual location every morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at WTTR – and in our car or kitchen radio. Courtesy WTTR

Just like Carroll County history, the study of the history of WTTR is the story of many great individuals and community leaders who made it happen, often against formidable odds. Today, Jeff Laird is the general manager and Tom Burnett is the business manager. and Donna Jean Shybunko is the sales manager and a familiar spokesperson for the station around the community.

Kaye Kolb worked as a radio personality for WTTR for 28 years. An article in the Carroll County Times on July 14, 2003, by Times staff writers Justin Palk and Jonathan D. Jones explained that Kolb served as a radio announcer and program director.

“When [Kolb] started as a staff announcer in March 1954 … the announcers did the news and the records, swept the floors and whatever else needed doing. ‘Back when I was in it, you were on your own,’ Kolb said. ‘Whatever happened, happened. ... You didn’t have a second chance.’”

WTTR sales manager Donna Jean Shybunko is a community leader and familiar spokesperson for the WTTR around the community. She is well-known throughout the community for being a passionate dog lover. Courtesy WTTR.

Local journalist and former Carroll County Commissioner Dean Minnich wrote on Oct. 13, 2001, about the late radio personality Paul Smith, “He was best known as one of the voices of Carroll County, dating back to about 1954, when he left teaching to get into radio. He and his colleagues, particularly Kolb, were there for high school and college sports events, the county 4-H fair, parades, store openings, festivals - wherever there were people at one end and listeners at the other end of the small station’s signal.”

Dick Story was another great radio personality at the station. According to the 2003 Times article, Story worked as WTTR’s news director from 1970 to 1979.

“When I worked there it was very small and very personal,” Story said. “It was kind of folksy … and that, I think, is part of what endeared the radio station to the community.”

Advertisement

Community radio, like WTTR, is something Story said is important. “[I]t was a vital service to the community. As the only radio signal that carried local news, sports and weather - I see that as an asset to the community because some communities don’t have it.”

The late Dwight Dingle, another longtime WTTR radio personality, was the station manager but perhaps best known as a sportscaster for the station. Dingle created the WTTR Athlete of the Week program in 1982 and had called numerous important high school games and the Babe Ruth Regional World Series as a broadcaster.

For his efforts as a sports announcer, Dingle was inducted into the Rotary Club of Westminster’s Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, becoming the first non-athlete to be inducted.

Veteran radio sportscaster Charlie Beckhardt has been a familiar voice at WTTR since the fall of 1980. Beckhardt has broadcast over one thousand local high school and college football and basketball games. He has been the voice of local sports coverage in Carroll County for four decades. Courtesy WTTR

Dingle actually began his professional career as a teacher at Timber Grove Elementary School in Owings Mills, and worked part-time for WTTR from 1974 until 1982, when he was offered a full-time job as an announcer.

Charlie Beckhardt said that he started in the fall of 1980. He was hired by Kolb and Smith. “As with all the new guys, I got the 5-to-midnight time slot on either Saturday or Sunday nights. But I also got my share of opportunities during the daytime hours, eventually covering 10 a.m.-2 p.m. slot regularly on Saturdays. That’s when Dwight Dingle discovered my love of sports and took me under his wing.

“By the fall of 1984, I was broadcasting my first high school football game, and then in 1985 added high school basketball as well. Currently I host the ‘WTTR Athlete of the Week Award,’ which begins its 41st year when high school sports resumes in September.”

Advertisement

Beckhardt has broadcast over one thousand local high school and college football and basketball games. He has been the voice of local sports coverage in Carroll County for four decades.

Under Dingle, the station was also honored in 2008 by the Community Foundation of Carroll County as one of its Philanthropists of the Year.

“Community radio stations such as WTTR are rare”, Dingle said, “and although the station has won national and international awards from the industry and its peers, receiving an award from the community is special.”

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.