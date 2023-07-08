Kevin Dayhoff: Westminster’s outsized role in the Gettysburg Campaign

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Much attention is given to the events leading up to and during Corbit’s Charge in Westminster on June 29, 1863, and the Battle of Gettysburg from July 1-3 of that year. However, historians consider Westminster’s involvement in the Gettysburg Campaign to have lasted from about June 28 until after July 11.

According to Mary Ann Ashcraft in her June 23 article in the Carroll County Times about the history of the Corbit’s Charge commemorative events, “Over the 160 years since [the fateful events of 1863,] individuals and groups have kept the Corbit’s Charge story alive. … Tom LeGore, a local historian, spent much of his life searching for details of the encounter. Since 2003, members of the Pipe Creek Civil War Round Table have taken up the challenge of commemorating the event.”

This year many folks, including this writer, attended a series of commemorations and educational events on June 29 on the grounds of Westminster City Hall. There was a memorial service at the Corbit’s Charge Monument, located next to the Carroll County Vietnam Memorial on Court Place in Westminster.

There was also a graveside service in the Ascension Churchyard at 23 N. Court St. in Westminster. According to Ashcraft, a longtime member of the Pipe Creek Civil War Round Table and volunteer at the Historical Society of Carroll County, “There is also a very serious element to the commemorations because four men died, and many were injured on both sides during the short but brutal fight. The bodies of the two Delaware cavalrymen were taken home as was one of [Confederate Gen. J.E.B.] Stuart’s men, but Confederate Lt. John Murray’s body was never returned. It lies in the graveyard behind Ascension Church.

“Each year, in a solemn ceremony, a wreath is placed beside his tombstone as well as that of Cpl. Samuel Butler, a member of the United States Colored Troops. Another wreath laying occurs at Court Place next to the Carroll County Court House. Round Table members began holding a separate memorial service at the Corbit’s Charge Monument there in 2006.”

This year the commemorative events included a tour of the Corbit’s Charge historic sites, historical displays at Westminster City Hall, and a concert featuring the Antebellum Marine Band.

In a series of interviews from 2003-2008, the late Civil War historian Tom LeGore observed that Westminster, during the Civil War, was a divided community. Neither side wanted the war and both sides hoped that our community might avoid being involved. To that end, the only mention of the Civil War in the minutes of the Westminster Common Council was a notation for July 6-7, 1863, that said, “Army Wagons were in town.”

LeGore further noted that Westminster, at the time, was a community of only 1,900 citizens. Juxtapose this with the fact that on June 30, 1863, 24,000 Union troops passed through Westminster — on Main Street — on their way to Gettysburg.

According to a definitive historical account of Carroll County’s Civil War experience, “Just South of Gettysburg,” by Frederick Shriver Klein, Harold Redcay and LeGore “… a study of the records indicates that [at Westminster, between July 1-3, 1863, there were] estimates of 5,000 wagons, 30,000 mules and 10,000 men, with at least 20 regiments guarding the trains. …”

On June 29-30, 1863, Gen. John Sedgwick’s Sixth Army Corps moved 18,000 troops from New Windsor to Manchester and later to Gettysburg in “one of the longest, and fastest marches in Civil War history.” The Sixth Corps stretched for 10 miles — through a Westminster community that was less than 2 miles long in June of 1863. At the time, the Sixth Corps “was in itself a larger army than was ever marshaled on American soil prior to 1861.”

In another instance of Westminster’s involvement in the Gettysburg Campaign, Union Brig. Gen. D. McM. Gregg’s 2nd Cavalry Division moved 8,000 troops through Westminster on June 30 and arrived in Gettysburg on July 2.

“This unit of cavalry played an extremely important part in the Battle of Gettysburg on July 3rd, when they intercepted J.E.B. Stuart, as he was planning to support Pickett’s charge by attacking the Union lines from the rear. One of the greatest cavalry battles of the war took place, and Stuart was forced to leave the field without accomplishing his objective.”

During and after the Battle of Gettysburg, Westminster was a major freight and supply terminus for the Union effort. LeGore indicates that immediately after the battle, the infield of Fairground Hill, at the east end of Main Street where Fair Avenue is now located, was turned into a prison camp where 7,000 Confederate soldiers were held.

According to Nancy Warner’s “History of Carroll County 1837-1976,” in September of 1863, in spite of the horrific events just visited upon Westminster in June and July, local citizens came together to form the Westminster Library, in — of all places — the Odd Fellow’s Hall, where many of the Civil War militias were formed at the beginning of the war. Once again, in spite of all the odds, Westminster persisted.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.