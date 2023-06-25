Kevin Dayhoff: Maryland Municipal League a strong advocate for cities, towns

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County officials staff an information booth at the June 2021 Maryland Municipal League training conference. Carroll County has historically played a leadership role in the Maryland Municipal League. This weekend hundreds of municipal officials from throughout the state will gather at the annual Maryland Municipal League leadership conference for four days of workshops, seminars, presentations, networking, and training. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff

This weekend, hundreds of municipal officials from throughout the state will gather at the annual Maryland Municipal League leadership conference for four days of workshops, seminars, presentations, networking and training.

The Maryland Municipal League was founded in 1936 by Annapolis Mayor Louis N. Phelps to help Maryland municipalities obtain funds from the Work Progress Administration under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.

The league is a statewide organization composed of city and town officials. It represents 154 municipal governments and two special taxing districts throughout Maryland. The league is a voluntary, nonprofit, nonpartisan association controlled and maintained by city and town governments. Traditionally Carroll County has played an important leadership role in the Maryland Municipal League.

The league works as an advocate for municipalities throughout the state, strengthening the role of municipal governments through research, legislation, technical assistance, training, and the dissemination of information for its members.

Today, one of the biggest challenges for government officials and business leaders is the ever-increasing complexity of doing business. It seems like nothing is simple anymore. In order to meet these challenges, government and business leaders must re-imagine customer service, communication, and the delivery of goods and services.

Evolving federal and state mandates, judicial decisions, changing zoning dynamics, complicated information dissemination systems, the evolution of service delivery performance evaluations, and macroeconomic challenges complicate the everyday delivery of municipal and business services.

Add to this mix the challenges of addressing the recruitment and retention of highly qualified employees — especially police officers. The evolving workplace also complicates human resources operations and employee benefits.

Providing training to meet these changes and challenges is one of the many areas in which the league excels. One of the highlights of every summer is the annual training conference, which begins this year on Sunday and continues through Wednesday. The league and the Maryland Association of Counties also sponsor the University of Maryland Academy for Excellence in Local Government. Classes are offered at the summer conference, and at other times throughout the year. Most new local government officials use this excellent training opportunity to quickly get up to speed on myriad government issues.

Sykesville Mayor Stacy Link and Westminster Mayor Dr. Mona Becker speak with Local Government Insurance Trust (LGIT) officials at the June 2021 Maryland Municipal League training conference. LGIT is a member-owned association authorized by state law, wholly owned, and managed by its local government members. The Trust’s main purpose is to provide joint self-insurance programs for municipalities in the State of Maryland. This weekend hundreds of municipal officials from throughout the state will gather at the annual Maryland Municipal League leadership conference for four days of workshops, seminars, presentations, networking, and training. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff

According to a history of the Maryland Municipal League’s first 50 years (1936-1986) published in the Maryland Municipal News in September 1986, the league held its first June conference in 1949 at the George Washington Hotel in Ocean City. Fifty-four people took advantage of the special rates offered by the hotel: $4 per night for a single room, $6 per night for a double.

A newspaper article from June 20, 1980, reports on the educational programs scheduled that year and offers some insights into who served as elected and appointed officials for Carroll’s towns and cities.

Mentioned in the article are Taneytown City Manager Neal W. Powell; New Windsor Mayor Earle H. Brewer; Westminster City Treasurer Robert W. Myers; Mount Airy Mayor Lewis C. Dixon and Town Clerk Betty Ifert; Union Bridge Town Clerk Kathleen D. Kreimer; Hampstead Town Clerk James N. Talbert Jr.; Manchester Town Clerk Kathryn Riley; and Sykesville Town Clerk Erika Brandenburg.

In 1980, the article reports, “Among the workshops offered by the league (were) sessions on Controlling Expenditures Through Effective Budgeting, Energy Challenges of the ‘80s, Finding Adaptive Uses for Old Buildings. ...” The scheduled keynote speaker was U.S. Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota.

One of the league’s most important responsibilities is to be an advocate for municipalities in the annual session of the Maryland General Assembly.

The league represents municipal interests by sponsoring and supporting legislation that assists local governments and by opposing legislation that limits local revenue or autonomy. Speaking on municipalities’ behalf, the league works to educate state officials about the impact their actions have on local governments, and to inform them of the needs of Maryland’s cities and towns.

In addition to being a voice for statewide municipal legislation, Maryland Municipal League staff research all bills affecting municipalities, and publish a weekly bulletin during the General Assembly session to inform local officials of developments at the state and federal level so that they have the information needed to participate directly in the formulation of state law and policies.

Westminster Mayor Dr. Mona Becker stops to talk with Westminster planning and zoning officials, Mark Depo and Andrew Gray at the June 2021 Maryland Municipal League training conference. This weekend hundreds of municipal officials from throughout the state will gather at the annual Maryland Municipal League leadership conference for four days of workshops, seminars, presentations, networking, and training. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff

Each year, the league chooses several priority issues that directly affect the future well-being of Maryland’s cities and towns, and those who live in them. The league has these issues introduced as legislation before the General Assembly and works to usher these bills through the legislative process.

In full disclosure, I served on the statewide elected league board of directors from June 2000 to May 2005. I graduated from the University of Maryland Academy for Excellence in Local Government in June 2001. I served on the Maryland Municipal League’s Legislative Committee in 1999-2000 and 2001-2002. I was secretary/treasurer of the league’s Carroll County chapter from 1999-2005. In the last 25 years I have written about the league a number of times. Some of the content in this discussion has been published before. The league contributed to this article.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.