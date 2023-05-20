Kevin Dayhoff: Tommy Dell honored at the Carroll County Ag Center

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Carroll County farming family gathered at the entrance to the new parking lot at the Carroll County Agriculture Center on the evening of April 27 to honor the memory of Tommy Dell.

Bill Stem, the president of the Ag Center, along with former Carroll County Commissioner Dick Weaver, were joined by current Commissioners Ken Kiler and Tom Gordon, as well as many friends, family members, colleagues and community leaders, to dedicate an archway for the annual 4-H and FFA Fair, designed by Tommy Dell’s daughter, Josie Dell.

Tommy Dell grew up wrestling in the Manchester Wrestling Program, starting at 7 years old. During his time with the program, he won several wrestling championships and then moved on to wrestle for North Carroll High School. While wrestling for NCHS, he graduated and won state champion in 1992. The family of Tommy Dell gathered with friends, community leaders and several county commissioners to dedicate the new parking lot and an archway, at the Carroll County Ag Center, on April 27, 2023. Courtesy Manchester Wrestling.

Dell was only 36 years old when he died in a farming accident on Sept. 29, 2010. A fourth generation farmer, he was born in Westminster on June 2, 1974.

Many at the dedication ceremony remarked that not only was he an accomplished athlete and farmer, but he was also a good husband and father who was dedicated to his family. Tommy Dell clearly understood his responsibilities as a member of the Dell family that for generations has provided leadership in the business and agriculture community.

Carroll County Commissioner Ken Kiler reads a proclamation, with family members of the late Tommy Dell at his side, at a dedication ceremony at the Ag Center. On April 27, 2023 the new parking lot and an archway were dedicated to the memory of Tommy Dell. The county commissioners honored the memory of Tommy Dell and extended their appreciation for his significant impact in both the farming and wrestling communities and proclaimed April 27, 2023, as ‘Tommy Dell Day.’ Courtesy the Carroll County Ag Center.

He was the son of Gregory Warren and Della Armacost Dell, the husband of Shannon Renee Dell, his wife of 10 years, and the father of Grady and Josie Dell. Leadership runs in the family; he was the grandson of Leona Dell and former Carroll County Commissioner Donald Dell.

According to Stem’s welcoming remarks, the parking lot project started three years ago with 100% backing from Weaver and Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein. About a year ago, Tommy’s widow, Shannon Dell Franklin, approached Stem and the leadership of the Ag Center, with the idea of honoring Tommy Dell in some manner.

According to notes provided by Ag Center General Manager Heather Kuykendall, Stem “talked about a new fence going in and how he would like to put an archway in the center of it for the entrance to the 4-H and FFA Fair. They both discussed dedicating the archway in Tommy’s name with his daughter Josie designing the arch itself. …” The fence and the archway were paid for with donations from the Dell family and the Carroll County agricultural community.

The family of the late Tommy Dell gathered with friends, community leaders and several county commissioners to dedicate the new parking lot and an archway, at the Carroll County Ag Center, on April 27, 2023. Kevin Dayhoff photo

Dell was a 1992 graduate of North Carroll High School, where he was a state champion in wrestling. He was the owner and operator of the Dell Brothers Farm. He was a wrestling coach at North Carroll Recreation Council; a member of the Southern States board and the Farm Bureau; and a Channel Seed salesman. He was also a member of St. John’s Leisters Lutheran Church.

According to an article in the Carroll County Times on Sept. 30, 2010, by Ryan Marshall and Patrick Stoetzer, Gabe Zepp, who at the time served as an agriculture development specialist at the county’s Department of Economic Development, said that “he’d known Dell for years, since they were involved in 4-H together growing up. Zepp described his friend as a great human being and farmer with a deep passion for agriculture. Dell always tried to do things with the interests of other Carroll farmers as well as his own in mind.”

A Jan. 20, 2011, tribute to Dell in Northern News by Joe Getty said: “For those of us in Carroll County who do not work on a farm, we rarely encounter the daily activities that prove how dangerous farming is as an occupation. Farmers though, face these dangers daily. ...

Bill Stem, the president of the Carroll County Ag Center, along with former Carroll County Commissioner Dick Weaver, were joined by current commissioners Kenny Kiler, and Tom Gordon, as well as many friends, family, colleagues and community leaders, for a ribbon cutting on April 27, 2023, at the dedication of an archway for the annual 4-H and FFA Fair, designed by Tommy Dell’s daughter, Josie Dell. Kevin Dayhoff photo

“Known as ‘Tommy,’ Dell was respected and well-liked by all who knew him,” Getty wrote. “He worked on the family farm, Dell Brothers Farm, and was particularly active in the Carroll County agricultural community and 4-H programs. However, he was best known in the North Carroll community as a championship wrestler who earned three county titles and a Maryland state champion title in 1992.”

According to Getty, Dell’s recreational wrestling coach, [and current Carroll County Commissioner] Ken Kiler, remarked at Dell’s funeral in the fall of 2010: “I knew Tommy best through wrestling. He was a great one. Naturally gifted, he had a toughness that helped him through anything. He was a four-time state place-winner, state champ and high school All-American.

“But even with those high achievements, he was becoming more gifted as a coach. His passion for teaching the kids and building our team were phenomenal. He had all the qualities of a great leader. Sadly, he was just getting started. Tommy was going to be a great one. … We are all blessed to have people like the Dells in our lives.”

This sentiment was echoed by Commissioner Gordon in a text interview the evening of the archway dedication. “It is fitting to see Tommy Dell’s name proudly adorning the Carroll County Ag Center,” he wrote. “It is a testament to Tommy’s dedication and love of his family, agriculture, and the community.”

The family of the late Tommy Dell gathered with friends, community leaders and several county commissioners to dedicate the new parking lot and an archway, at the Carroll County Ag Center, on April 27, 2023. In the words of his widow, Shannon (Dell) Franklin, “There isn’t a more fitting place than the Ag Center Fair Grounds to honor Tommy. The new archway symbolizes a welcoming of open arms and a smile to all that enter. If Tommy were here now he would be standing with his arms crossed and a smile on his face…” Courtesy the Carroll County Ag Center.

At the ceremony, Shannon Dell Franklin said there wasn’t a more fitting place than the Ag Center fairgrounds to honor Tommy. The archway symbolizes that all who enter are welcomed with open arms and a smile. Calling the project bittersweet, she thanked the wonderful fair community that jumped in to help her and her children when she needed them most. Shannon concluded with a favorite saying of Tommy Dell’s: “What we leave behind is not engraved on a stone monument but woven into the lives of others.”

Ag Center General Manager Heather Kuykendall contributed to this article.

