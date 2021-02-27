Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Carroll County Public Safety Plunge | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Feb 27, 2021 at 1:29 PM Carroll County Public Safety Plunge, held at the parking lot of the Farm Museum on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Gerstell vs John Carroll girls basketball | PHOTOS Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County News More snow to start the week | Photos The last week of February gets off to a snowy start with quickly accumulating winter precipitation in Carroll Monday. By Dylan Slagle Feb 22, 2021 Springdale vs Avalon boys basketball | PHOTOS Wintry precipitation continues Friday | Photos Another February Storm - Carroll County | PHOTOS Ash Wednesday in Carroll | PHOTOS CCPS vaccine clinic Mount St. Mary's vs Wagner mens basketball Gerstell vs St. Mary's boys basketball Advertisement