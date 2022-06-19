Gail Satchell of Westminster dances with others gathered to watch a gospel performance during the Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Juneteenth in Carroll County | PHOTOS

Pictures from the Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration in Westminster on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

A t-shirt for the inaugural Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration is seen hanging at a vendor table on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Maggie Hawkins, left, and Mildred Kennedy Thompson with Union Street UMC talk about their church's history during the Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

RJ Cartnail with Pleasant Grove performs on the drum set with other members of the church's gospel group during the Juneteenth in Carroll county celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Artwork by Erika Hurd, a Manchester Valley High alum, is displayed at family's vendor table during the Juneteenth in Carroll celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

People gather for the inaugural Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Westminster residents Ruthann Williams, right, and Karen Bernard check out the vendors setup on Main Street as they take in the sights during the Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Jean Lewis speaks to the crowd after being recognized for her service in the community and recent awarding of The Jewell Ryan-White Award for Cultural Diversity during the Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Gail Satchell of Westminster dances with others gathered to watch a gospel performance during the Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Diane Hurd, chairperson for Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration, speaks to guest at the event on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

People walk between vendors on Main Street during the Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Members of a gospel group from Pleasant Grove perform for guests during the Juneteenth in Carroll celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Diane Hurd, right, chairperson for Juneteenth in Carroll County celebration, receives a hug from Westminster mayor Mona Becker after accepting a proclomation at the event on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

