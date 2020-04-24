Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Opening of The Bus Stop ice cream shop By Brian Krista Apr 24, 2020 | 2:57 PM Jeff and Brooke Schnorr, new owners open their ice cream shop, The Bus Stop, formerly known as The Sundae Shack, in Upperco on Friday, April 24. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Pop-Up Food Drive at Grace Lutheran Church | PHOTOS Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Girls Lacrosse 200 Goals Club A look at the 15 players in Carroll County girls lacrosse history who have 200 or more career goals. Apr 23, 2020 A Likely Story Bookstore Neighborhood Gallery Walk in Hampstead Old Westminster Winery delivers needed supplies Centenarian celebration Carroll County Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Goals Admiral West Cleaners Making Masks | PHOTOS CCPS Delivering Meals on School Bus | PHOTOS Advertisement