Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival | PHOTOS

Three-year-old Aubrey Saxton of Westminster, joined by her mother Jennifer Saxton, enjoys a ride on a merry-go-round at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021.
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival | PHOTOS

By
Aug 16, 2021
With food, music, rides, raffles and games, the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company launched it carnival at the former North Carroll High School Monday. It runs through Saturday.
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
Firefighter Austin Lowe works on cutting meat for pit beef at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
Christopher Short of Hampstead, right, watches as he cousin, 8-year-old Brysen Hornick of Hagerstown takes aim while playing a carnvial game at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
Guests line up to purchase tickets at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
An amusement ride spins at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
A carnival rides spins around as the guests next in line wait their turn at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
People fill the tables and lines for food at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
Three-year-old Aubrey Saxton of Westminster, joined by her mother Jennifer Saxton, enjoys a ride on a merry-go-round at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
Firefighters Connor Risner, left, and Brian Hollenbach work on making funnel cakes for guests at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
Guests sit their folding chairs as they listen to a muscical performance by Appaloosa at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
Seven-year-old Sierra Stonesifer enjoys a hotdog as she is joined by her father Roy and other family members at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival
Ryan Fallon, 11, of Hampstead right, pushes off on his brother, Carter, 9, as he tries to win a race to the bottom of a slide at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Carnival, in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
