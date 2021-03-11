(Brian Krista) Carroll County Maryland Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Mar 10, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Pictures of the newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster Bryan Lyburn, executive director of Habitat for Humanity for Carroll County, left, and Scott Swartz, right, manager of the group's ReStore in Westminster, and discuss the newly opened store during a tour on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster The donation center of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster The newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Hahn Road in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster Living room pieces on display in a showroom at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster Scott Swartz, manager of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster, is seen through a window of the facility's community room on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster Building supplies and furniture are seen in the newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster Scott Swartz, manager of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster, discusses the space and inventory in the store on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster A large selection of tables, among other furnitures pieces at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster A section featuring building supplies is seen at the newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster A community room in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster Microwaves are seen with other household appliances at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster Bryan Lyburn, executive director of Habitat for Humanity for Carroll County talks about the group'snewly opened ReStore in Westminster during a tour on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster A sign outside the donation center at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista) Advertisement