Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster | PHOTOS

Bryan Lyburn, executive director of Habitat for Humanity for Carroll County, left, and Scott Swartz, right, manager of the group's ReStore in Westminster, and discuss the newly opened store during a tour on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
(Brian Krista)

By
Mar 10, 2021
Pictures of the newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Bryan Lyburn, executive director of Habitat for Humanity for Carroll County, left, and Scott Swartz, right, manager of the group's ReStore in Westminster, and discuss the newly opened store during a tour on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
The donation center of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
The donation center of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
The newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Hahn Road in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
The newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Hahn Road in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Living room pieces on display in a showroom at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Living room pieces on display in a showroom at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Scott Swartz, manager of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster, is seen through a window of the facility's community room on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Scott Swartz, manager of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster, is seen through a window of the facility's community room on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Building supplies and furniture are seen in the newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Building supplies and furniture are seen in the newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Scott Swartz, manager of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster, discusses the space and inventory in the store on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Scott Swartz, manager of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster, discusses the space and inventory in the store on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
A large selection of tables, among other furnitures pieces at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
A large selection of tables, among other furnitures pieces at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
A section featuring building supplies is seen at the newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
A section featuring building supplies is seen at the newly opened Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
A community room in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
A community room in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Microwaves are seen with other household appliances at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Microwaves are seen with other household appliances at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Bryan Lyburn, executive director of Habitat for Humanity for Carroll County talks about the group'snewly opened ReStore in Westminster during a tour on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Bryan Lyburn, executive director of Habitat for Humanity for Carroll County talks about the group'snewly opened ReStore in Westminster during a tour on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
A sign outside the donation center at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
A sign outside the donation center at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Westminster on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Brian Krista)
