Marlene Dugan, a 61-year-old Kent Island resident who spent years as a horse show mother, practices on a steeplechase course with Sully, in now the second year of her own riding experience, at Full Moon Farm in Finksburg on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The equine facility's week long Quarter Star 3-Day Event and Clinics ran from June 27-July 1 with lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on practice and culminated with three days of competitions in dressage, speed and endurance and stadium jumping. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)