Volunteer firefighter dies after responding to fatal crash in Frederick County near Carroll border

A volunteer firefighter died while responding to a fatal crash on Route 26 in Frederick County, near the Carroll County border, on Tuesday.

Just before 1 p.m., a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle collided on Liberty Road in Unionville, killing at least one person and injuring at least two others, according to a news release from Maryland State Police, which is investigating the crash. Police had not identified any victims — aside from Powers — as of Tuesday evening.

Michael Powers, 70, arrived on the crash scene and was helping clear debris when he suffered an unspecified medical emergency, according to a news release from the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department, where Powers had been a member for almost 40 years.

Other firefighters on the scene immediately began to assist Powers, according to Libertytown fire company spokeswoman Sarah Campbell, and he was transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m., according to the release.

Campbell said Powers was then transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Officer to determine the cause of death.

The crash closed Route 26 and traffic detours were put into place, according to the release. “Westbound traffic is detoured onto Unionville Road, then to Albaugh Road, and back to Liberty Road. Eastbound traffic is detoured onto Albaugh Road to Unionville Road and then back to Liberty Road,” the release read.

Frederick Barrack troopers and Maryland State Police’s commercial vehicle enforcement division responded to the scene, among others, according to the release.

The chief medical examiner’s office, state police crash scene reconstructionists and the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office have all been contacted, the release read.

Powers had been a volunteer firefighter in Frederick County for more than 50 years, including his nearly four decades as a volunteer at Libertytown.