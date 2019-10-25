Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Eldersburg family uses 'Haunted Graveyard' to collect food for charity Oct 25, 2019 | 6:05 PM An Eldersburg family is inviting the Carroll County community to join them at their Haunted Graveyard on Halloween night — in part to help them collect food for a good cause. Next Gallery PHOTOS Westminster vs Liberty football Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County Sports McDaniel men's basketball practice Pictures of McDaniel's men's basketball team practice at the Gill Center on Thursday, October 24. By Brian Krista 1:44 PM This is My Brave Carroll County Cross Country Championships Career and Tech teachers recognized Photos: Carroll County homes decorated for Halloween Drug Treatment Court Graduation Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Pets Available for Adoption - Week of October 21, 2019 Advertisement