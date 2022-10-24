Taneytown’s Brewery Fire recognized by Comptroller Peter Franchot

Maryland Comptroller and former gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot paid a visit to Taneytown’s Brewery Fire taproom and microbrewery at 4337 Taneytown Road Wednesday to recognize the microbrewery’s third anniversary.

During the visit, Franchot presented the brewery with a framed certificate of recognition marking Brewery Fire’s third year. But Franchot said he didn’t need an excuse to show his appreciation for small businesses.

“I stop by just to say hi,” Franchot said. “Doesn’t have to be a holiday, doesn’t have to be an anniversary, just a thank you.”

(Left to Right) Brewery Fire co-owner and brewer Jesse Johnson, Brewery Fire co-owner, David Palmer, Executive Director Brewers Association of Maryland Kevin Atticks, and Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, check out the outside seating area and newly paited portion of the mural. Maryland Comptroller and former gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot visited Brewery Fire in Taneytown, delivering a Certificate of Recognition congratulating the brewery on their third anniversary and for surviving the pandemic. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Franchot said that he feels a special affection for craft breweries after years spent helping to regulate them in the state.

Brewery Fire co-owners David Palmer and Jesse Johnson opened the microbrewery and taproom in September 2019 after knowing each other for eight years. Johnson, who is also head brewer, said the business managed to adapt and even thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Three years in business for anyone is a success,” Palmer said. “I think anyone who did three years of business, in the hardest three years a small business could ever exist, is a huge success.”

The brewery and tap room share a space, allowing patrons to overlook steam rising from vats of liquid in steel machinery as brewers work. Despite the industrial nature of the open concept model, the interior has a cozy feel, featuring a board game and bookshelf, community photo board, and pictures of TV and videogame icons lining the walls.

A modest outdoor section features a large mural depicting various cultural icons that Palmer said are reminiscent of his childhood. Both Palmer and Johnson were born in 1982.

The brewery offers cider and hard seltzer on tap, but does not serve cocktails, wine or food. A food truck parks outside five days per week. Johnson said a minimum of 13 beers are always on tap, with numerous India pale ales and a goal of having something for everyone. Almost every beer is brewed onsite and those not made by Brewery Fire are from local breweries.

This month, Brewery Fire is partnering with Westminster’s Pub Dog Brewing Company to produce Johnson’s dry Irish stout recipe on a larger scale.

“This is about employment when you boil it down,” Maryland Brewer’s Association Executive Director Kevin Atticks said at the event. “Yes, it’s about beer, but it’s about employment, local ingredients, and land preservation because we’re growing stuff here and making beer out of it. It’s about tax revenue — I’m not gonna raise a glass to that, but these types of businesses fund the state of Maryland.”