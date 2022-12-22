Holiday Hope: BridgingLife offers hospice and palliative care to anyone who needs it in Carroll County

This story is part of a series running through December profiling the six local charities that will benefit from the 2022 Holiday Hope campaign, sponsored by The Carroll County Times and the Kahlert Foundation.

BridgingLife, formerly Carroll Hospice, provides healthcare services to those with serious illnesses in the region.

Serving residents of Baltimore city and Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties and Pennsylvania, the organization aims to allow patients “to live out the remainder of their days as comfortably as possible, while providing support to their families,” according to its website.

Offering hospice care, or care for individuals believed to have a life expectancy of six months or less, and palliative care available at any point along the healthcare continuum, the organization supports patients and families emotionally, physically, socially and spiritually.

Regina “Reggie” Bodnar, executive director of BridgingLife, said the community can help the organization by donating to help pay for services not covered by insurance.

“Because of the generosity of the community in years past, we’ve been able to provide stellar services, so I’m hopeful that that will continue,” Bodnar said.

Tim Lego, 69, of Westminster, said his wife, Deborra, benefited from the organization’s hospice care during her time with dementia.

Lego said he is grateful BridgingLife exists in Carroll County.

“Dying is part of life, and it’s a difficult thing to deal with and [BridgingLife] just made a very difficult experience a lot more livable and helped [us] cope with that and helped us through that every step of the way,” he said. “I wish everybody could be availed that service when the time comes that they need it.”

