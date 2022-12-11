Holiday Hope: Access Carroll offers health care services to county residents in need

Holiday Hope - Tammy Black, the executive director and the facilities of Access Carroll in Westminster, who’s mission is to provide quality integrated health care services for low-income residents of Carroll County, Maryland. Thursday December 8, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

This story is part of a series running through December profiling the six local charities that will benefit from the 2022 Holiday Hope campaign, sponsored by The Carroll County Times and the Kahlert Foundation.

Access Carroll Integrated Healthcare of Westminster was opened in January 2005 with a mission to provide quality integrated health care services to low-income and uninsured county residents. The nonprofit community medical clinic continues that mission today.

Advertisement

Access Carroll works to ensure every individual in the county has access to health care by offering behavioral health care, family dental care and primary health care on a sliding fee scale, based on annual income and family size.

Medical care is provided by in-kind, paid and volunteer physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and other experienced medical professionals.

Advertisement

Tammy Black, executive director, is photographed in the conference room at Access Carroll. Holiday Hope - Tammy Black, the executive director and the facilities of Access Carroll in Westminster, who’s mission is to provide quality integrated health care services for low-income residents of Carroll County, Maryland. Thursday December 8, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Tammy Black, executive director of Access Carroll, said the community can support the organization’s mission to help those in need by donating funds or volunteering.

“Professional volunteers are still a very big part of our staffing matrix,” she said. “Whether it’s a service or resources that one has, those can all be used at Access Carroll to help our patients.”

Black said she is grateful that the organization is receiving support from the Holiday Hope campaign this holiday season.

“We’ve got amazing people that have big hearts who want to give back, and sometimes that’s a volunteer, sometimes that’s donating funds or donating a particular resource that they might have,” she said. “It’s very much appreciated and we want to let the community know that we are here to serve and we want to be a part of the big picture of the health in Carroll County.”

To participate in Holiday Hope, donate online at tinyurl.com/42hvad5h or write a check payable to one of the organizations below and send to: Holiday Hope, 332-140 Village Road PM8179, Westminster, MD 21157. Include the form found inside the print edition of The Carroll County Times to receive a thank you card from the organization. The Holiday Hope campaign provides unrestricted funds that organizations can use in areas that need the most assistance.