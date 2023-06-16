Kevin Dayhoff: Carroll County comes together to carry the torch for Special Olympics

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Athletes, public officials, and law enforcement gathered on Rembert Field at McDaniel’s Kenneth R. Gill Stadium for this year’s Carroll County Law Enforcement Torch Run for the benefit of the Special Olympics on June 13, 2023. (Caroline Babylon)

Last Tuesday, law enforcement, athletes, Special Olympics supporters and public officials could be seen running, biking, or walking to Rembert Field at McDaniel’s Kenneth R. Gill Stadium from as far away as Carroll Community College for the annual Maryland Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The soul of a community is evident in how well it promotes art, music, diversity and culture. The heart of a community is how well it treats the disadvantaged. Carroll County has a vibrant history of coming together to facilitate a high quality of life for those with intellectual and developmental challenges, whether by the good work of ARC of Carroll County, Change, Target, 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program, Carroll County Special Olympics or the Tournament of Champions.

Advertisement

Each year, police officers from around the state carry the Special Olympics flame through cities and towns across the state to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics. This activity is known as the Torch Run. This year, the flames from around the state will be united June 23 in a ceremony at Towson University during which the Olympic torch will be lit to start the Maryland Special Olympics Summer Games.

This year’s Carroll County Torch Run event was coordinated Eric Immler, the McDaniel College director of campus safety. Participants included law enforcement officers from the Maryland State Police, the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, as well as the Sykesville, Hampstead and Westminster police departments.

Advertisement

The master of ceremonies last Tuesday was Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees. Also participating was the Maryland State Police – Trooper Candidate Class 156.

“It is great to see these soon-to-be troopers embracing this great cause as they begin their careers in law enforcement,” DeWees said. “The number 156 makes me feels old, as I graduated from Trooper Candidate Class 103.”

Among those who joined DeWees on stage – actually, in the Gill Stadium bleachers of Rembert Field – were Immler, Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker, Sykesville Police Chief Mike Spaulding, Hampstead Police Chief David Snyder, Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack Commander Lt. Rebecca Bosley, Carroll County Commissioners Ed Rothstein, Kenny Kiler, Tom Gordon, and Joe Vigliotti, Westminster Mayor Dr. Mona Becker, and Westminster councilmember Ann Gilbert.

Athletes, public officials, and law enforcement gathered on Rembert Field at McDaniel’s Kenneth R. Gill Stadium for this year’s Carroll County Law Enforcement Torch Run for the benefit of the Special Olympics on June 13, 2023. (Courtesy Photo)

Laurie Brewer, the area director and financial director of Carroll County Special Olympics, wrote on the Special Olympics Facebook page, “The Torch Run … [Tuesday, June 13] was an amazing day. The weather was beautiful, and our athletes were awesome. Special thanks to Detective Mike Knight and Karen Brown for all the work they did to make this day happen, to all the law enforcement agencies who participated in this event and to our athletes, Karaline Diehl, Olivia Faasan, Kobe Graves, Charles Haas, and Matthew Murphy who walked and ran with the police agencies…”

Also lending a hand in this year’s Torch Run was Lt. Phil Lawrence and Tina Mummert with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Carroll County Special Olympics website, “Special Olympics is where athletes with intellectual disabilities celebrate and are celebrated for their accomplishments. It’s often the first time that our athletes have truly taken center stage and been recognized as individuals, and the focus is not limited to sports. In diverse areas like healthcare, leadership training, legislative self-advocacy, and employment, Special Olympics takes a leadership role.”

Advertisement

In his welcoming remarks, DeWees explained, “Special Olympics is an international program that provides year-round training, athletic competition and social support for more than 1,000,000 children and adults around the world with developmental disabilities - 8,716 athletes right here in Maryland.

“Since the inception of the Torch Run, law enforcement internationally has collectively raised nearly $1 billion dollars to support Special Olympics programs around the world.

“Last year Maryland Law Enforcement joined to raise more than $3.6 million dollars representing one of the largest fundraising efforts in the world. Since the inception of the Maryland Law Enforcement Torch Run, we have raised $64 million for Special Olympics.”

“Law enforcement has a very special bond with Special Olympics which began in 1981 in Wichita Kansas. At that time, Chief Richard LaMunyon saw an urgent need to raise funds for and increase awareness of Special Olympics in his community. He conceived an idea that he named the “Torch Run” as a way to involve law enforcement in his community with Special Olympics.

“Three years later the International Association of Chiefs of Police embraced the idea, and through their leadership and support, the concept grew into what is now an international effort involving law enforcement professionals from all 50 states and 45 countries around the world.”

Advertisement

After the events concluded, everyone in attendance was treated to lunch by Sabrina Black, Danielle Leppert and their colleagues with Mission BBQ. Life is good.

Coming together for the benefit of the greater community has always been important in Carroll County. In recent years, cooperation and collaboration between the municipalities, Carroll County government, service organizations and nonprofits has never been better.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.