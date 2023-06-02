Kevin Dayhoff: The forgotten tale of Westminster’s singing barber

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On May 10, 1900, Westminster was saddened by the untimely death of James Hope, the African American singing barber of the Main Court Inn.

Although there persisted an oral tradition about a ‘singing barber’ in town, I first learned a more definitive account of Hope’s life and times from research for the Historical Society of Carroll County by local historian Jay Graybeal.

He kept alive the memory of this late 18th-century businessman and town personality who was a community fixture over 125 years ago. Hope opened his barbershop in the Main Court Inn on East Main Street, on the corner of Court Street, around 1873.

His obituary was published in the May 12, 1900 edition of the local Westminster newspaper, the American Sentinel. The obituary stated that his age was unknown but conjectured to be around 55 years old.

Research by the Ellsworth Cemetery, however, subsequent to the last time I wrote about Hope in 2018, has uncovered a great deal of additional information. To my fascination, “Mr. James Hope is buried in Ellsworth Cemetery.

James Hope’s gravestone in Ellsworth Cemetery pictured here on May 31, 2023. Hope, the singing barber of the Main Court Inn, in Westminster, died on May 10th, 1900. He was 51-years old. Hope was a celebrated business owner in Westminster. It was said that Hope “had a near total recall of everything Shakespearean. He often recited lines from plays and sonnets.” The funeral was handled by undertaker, Frederick A. Sharrer and the $50.00 cost was paid for by Col. William A. McKellip, one of Carroll County’s most prominent sons. (Kevin Dayhoff)

“Mr. Hope’s headstone has recently been cleaned.” His gravestone reveals that he was 51-years old. I say, ‘to my fascination,’ because I attempted to mow the Ellsworth Cemetery on a number of occasions in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and I never noticed his gravestone.

According to Ellsworth Cemetery, Hope, the singing barber, “had a near total recall of everything Shakespearean. He often recited lines from plays and sonnets.”

According to his obituary, “He leaves a widow, but no children. He was a skillful barber and his shop always enjoyed liberal patronage. … It was a source of great pride with him that he was once the valet of the great actor, Edwin Booth, whom he ardently admired.”

Booth, who lived from 1833 to 1893, was the older brother of John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln on Good Friday, April 14, 1865 at Ford’s Theatre in Washington. The president was there with his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, to watch a comedy play, “Our American Cousin.”

The 1900 newspaper article reported, “P.A. Gorsuch and Gustavus W. Crapster appraised Hope’s personal possessions. The inventory of personal possessions reveals that the Hopes lived in a modestly furnished room and that they raised birds. Hope’s barbershop had three chairs and a corresponding number of spittoons.”

The funeral was handled by undertaker Frederick A. Sharrer and the $50 cost was paid for by Col. William A. McKellip, one of Carroll County’s most prominent sons.

McKellip was a disabled Civil War veteran. In 1862, he personally met with President Lincoln in order to obtain arms and supplies for the 6th Maryland Regiment.

Many folks do not remember the Main Court Inn. According to “What Ever Happened to our Hotels,” written by former Historical Society curator Lillian Shipley in September 1971, “Around the turn of the century Westminster had seven churches, seven hotels, and eighteen saloons. The hotels [were the] Eastern or East End, the Main Court, the Central, the Westminster, the Albion, the Montour House, and the Anchor.”

According to a published account by Graybeal, two prominent Carroll County forefathers, Jacob Sherman and Isaac Shriver, were two of the earlier owners of the Main Court Inn that was also known as the City Hotel.

“Many pictures show the wide second floor porch extending over the flagstone walks on both streets, with an entrance on both streets. A barber shop and lawyers’ offices on Court Street,” Shipley wrote.

The Main Court Inn at the corner of Court Street and East Main Street, pictured here in a postcard from approximately 1900, is where James Hope opened his barbershop in 1873. (Collection of Kevin Dayhoff)

Growing up in Westminster, I had always heard the hotel referred to as “Main Court.” In researching the history of hotels in Westminster, however, I came across an article by Graybeal, in which he writes, “For many years, covering the Civil War period, it was called Dymock’s; in 1870, Henry’s. Later it was known as the City Hotel.”

It was quite large for its day. It had 40 rooms and a stable that could hold 150 horses. It was built around 1770, a “time when William Winchester walked King Street to enter it” Shipley wrote.

This was just six years after Westminster was laid out by William Winchester and Main Street was called King Street.

Main Court, one of Carroll County’s most historic structures, was situated across the street from the newly founded Historical Society of Carroll County. Incredibly, the hotel was unceremoniously torn down in 1940, barely a year after the Historical Society was formed.

Growing up in Westminster, it was folklore somewhat confirmed by Shipley: “As children, we heard of the slave quarters in the cellar. There were tales of chains fastened to iron rings to hold the slaves.”

It is both a testimony to our community and an irony that a man of McKellip’s stature, who once met with President Lincoln, would come to the aid of another prominent citizen, Hope, who was once the personal valet to the older brother of the man who President Lincoln. It is of a further irony that Hope, an African American, prospered one floor above where slaves had been quartered for future sale just down the street. And it is a ‘crime’ of historic urban vandalism that such an historic place in history was torn down.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.