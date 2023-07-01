Kevin Dayhoff: July 4th holds special importance for Carroll County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The 4th of July is accepted as the annual holiday commemorating the formal adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress in 1776.

As a student of history, I have always understood July 4th as a celebration of the American spirit. In the history of the world, it marks the beginning of a series of events that can only be accepted as the providence of a higher being and a testimony to the fact that as Americans, we have been tested and blessed.

Advertisement

One regret I have is that as a student at Elon College in the early 1970s, I never took the course called the “American Revolution — From the English Point of View.”

I did, however, talk with the professor who taught the course at great length on several occasions. I was left with a number of indelible impressions. This is the professor who taught me the famous quote: “History is the inaccurate recollection of events that ought not to have happened to begin with.”

Advertisement

That said, the signing of the declaration was not completed until August 1776. The holiday was first observed in Philadelphia on July 8, 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was read aloud, city bells rang, and bands played. However, July 4th was not declared a legal holiday until 1941.

The 4th of July has always been an important holiday in Carroll County. The annual fireworks show at the Carroll County Farm Museum never disappoints. July 4, 2010 (Kevin Dayhoff)

Nevertheless, the celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 “had a profound impact on the lives of the settlers who lived in the area that was to become Carroll County,” local historian Jay Graybeal observed in an article he wrote for the Historical Society of Carroll County many years ago.

Indeed, for colonial Carroll County, 1776 was the beginning of the end of an era that had lasted for more than half a century, an era in which Carroll County was not a safe place to live. Perhaps that is why even today, Carroll places an emphasis on public safety.

However, to discover why, historically and culturally, the Fourth of July is so deeply ingrained as an important holiday in Carroll County, one must go back to the roots of the county, decades before what we know as Carroll County even existed.

To find a starting point, one must go to present-day Linwood, and back to the year 1715, when it is accepted by most historians that the first structure was built in Carroll County. It was a log cabin trading post built by John Steelman, who, along with Christopher Gist, followed Indian trails in search of furs, according to “Legacy of the Land,” by Carol Lee.

By 1744, there were about 65 families living in what is now Carroll County. Before 1744, the predominant government in what we now know as Carroll County was that of the Native American Haudenosaunee Nation — the “Six Nations.”

It was not until after the Treaty of the Six Nations was signed on July 4, 1744, with the Haudenosaunee Nation, and the dispute over the Mason-Dixon Line was settled in 1767, that settlers started to come here in greater numbers. Subsequently, according to Graybeal, “The signing of the Declaration of Independence had some immediate and lasting impacts” on Carroll County.

The annual 4th of July parade in Sykesville never disappoints. The 4th of July has always been an important holiday in Carroll County. Carroll County Commissioner Ed Rothstein and Sykesville Mayor Stacy Link enjoy the annual Sykesville July 2, 2022 parade. (Kevin Dayhoff)

The adoption of the Declaration of Independence and the ensuing American Revolution are events whose success was forged by unparalleled heroism and an indomitable spirit, which have carried the United States to unequaled achievement against all odds. However, it is a wonder that our great experiment with freedom and democracy did not fail — almost as it began.

Advertisement

After the Revolutionary War, the American colonies were essentially bankrupt and devastated. Immediately after the war, the only thing that kept the Continental Army from staging a military coup was the influence of George Washington. If it were not for John Adams convincing Holland to loan us millions of dollars, we may have never made it. The United States was in debt to the tune of $42 million by 1783; $8 million was owed to Holland, France and Spain. Congress had no power to levy taxes. It could only “ask” the states for money.

Over the next four years, the states only gave the Continental Congress approximately $2.5 million a year and America was about to fall into arrears on repaying its debt. After the war, fighting broke out among the states and between the states and the territories. States began to refuse to send delegates to the Congress and for a while, Congress could not even get a quorum to as much as ratify the peace with England.

In 1784, the French minister reported to his government that America had no government, no president, no administration and appeared to have dissolved as a union. On an interesting note, out of a population of 4 million, a large minority did not even speak English. As a matter of fact, when a vote was held in 1836 in what we now know as Carroll County on whether to form a county, the ballot had to be printed in German and English.

It is only by divine intervention that we made it. I have been writing about the 4th of July since 1964. A portion of this discussion has been published before.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.