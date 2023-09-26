Carroll’s Best 2023: See readers’ picks for the best in food, services, shopping and events

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll's Best winners for 2023

Your votes are in! See how Carroll County Times readers voted in Carroll County’s Best 2023.

DINING EXPERIENCE

Banquet Facility

- Winner: Antrim 1844

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 2: Basta Pasta Eldersburg

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery

Caterer

- Winner: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse

- Honorable Mention 1: Cheers To Snacks

- Honorable Mention 2: RockSalt Grille

- Honorable Mention 3: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub

- Honorable Mention 4: MISSION BBQ

Family Dining

- Winner: RockSalt Grille

- Honorable Mention 1: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 3: Greenmount Station

Happy Hour

- Winner: The Local Motive

- Honorable Mention 1: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 2: RockSalt Grille

- Honorable Mention 3: Covalent Spirits

Advertisement

Night Spot

- Winner: The Local Motive

- Honorable Mention 1: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 2: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery

- Honorable Mention 3: Greenmount Bowl

Patio/Deck Dining

- Winner: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 1: RockSalt Grille

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery

- Honorable Mention 3: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub

Romantic Dining

- Winner: Antrim 1844

- Honorable Mention 1: RockSalt Grille

- Honorable Mention 2: Paradiso Ristorante

- Honorable Mention 3: Fratellis Italian Restaurant

Advertisement

Wait Staff

- Winner: The Local Motive

- Honorable Mention 1: RockSalt Grille

- Honorable Mention 2: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 3: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub

RESTAURANTS/FOOD

Breakfast

- Winner: What a Day Cafe

- Honorable Mention 1: Baugher’s Restaurant

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: Collision Course

- Honorable Mention 3: JeannieBird Baking Company

Buffet

- Winner: Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant

- Honorable Mention 1: Johansson’s Dining House

- Honorable Mention 2: The Stables at Westminster

- Honorable Mention 3: Patiala Curry Culture

Advertisement

Burger

- Winner: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 1: Oscar’s Alehouse

- Honorable Mention 2: Five Guys

- Honorable Mention 3: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub

Chinese

- Winner: Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant

- Honorable Mention 1: Asian Sakae

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: Asian Taste

- Honorable Mention 3: Hunan Garden

Coldest Beer

- Winner: The Local Motive

- Honorable Mention 1: 1623 Brewing Company

- Honorable Mention 2: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery

- Honorable Mention 3: Pipe The Side Brewing Company

Advertisement

Crab Cake

- Winner: RockSalt Grille

- Honorable Mention 1: Fratellis Italian Restaurant

- Honorable Mention 2: Basta Pasta Eldersburg

- Honorable Mention 3: Island Green

Deli

- Winner: Giulianova Groceria

- Honorable Mention 1: Big Belly Deli

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: Rocco’s Market & Deli

- Honorable Mention 3: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli

Dessert

- Winner: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli

- Honorable Mention 1: Bertucco’s Bakery

- Honorable Mention 2: Snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffeehouse

- Honorable Mention 3: Rocco’s Market & Deli

Advertisement

Diner

- Winner: Plum Crazy Diner 2002

- Honorable Mention 1: Baugher’s Restaurant

- Honorable Mention 2: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 3: Olde Town Restuarant

Fast Food

- Winner: Chick-fil-A

- Honorable Mention 1: Genova’s To Go

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: Big Belly Deli

- Honorable Mention 3: Jersey Mike’s Subs

Fried Chicken

- Winner: Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant

- Honorable Mention 1: Royal Farms

- Honorable Mention 2: Collision Course

- Honorable Mention 3: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Advertisement

Hot Wings

- Winner: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub

- Honorable Mention 1: Buffalo Wild Wings

- Honorable Mention 2: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 3: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse

Ice Cream

- Winner: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli

- Honorable Mention 1: J J Hoffmans Creamery

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: The Bus Stop

- Honorable Mention 3: Norwood Ice Cream & Candy Company

Italian Restaurant

- Winner: Fratellis Italian Restaurant

- Honorable Mention 1: Liberatore’s Ristorante

- Honorable Mention 2: Mediterraneo

- Honorable Mention 3: Basta Pasta Eldersburg

Advertisement

Local Bakery

- Winner: Bertucco’s Bakery

- Honorable Mention 1: JeannieBird Baking Company

- Honorable Mention 2: Snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffeehouse

- Honorable Mention 3: Delicious Designs by Danielle

Local Coffee Shop

- Winner: What A Day Cafe

- Honorable Mention 1: Birdie’s Cafe

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: JeannieBird Baking Company

- Honorable Mention 3: Maison Greene

Mexican Restaurant

- Winner: Los Aztecas

- Honorable Mention 1: Papa Joe’s Mexican Restaurant

- Honorable Mention 2: CINCO DE MAYO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND BAR

- Honorable Mention 3: Del Huerto Mexican Grill

Advertisement

Milkshake

- Winner: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli

- Honorable Mention 1: The Bus Stop

- Honorable Mention 2: Chick-fil-A

- Honorable Mention 3: J J Hoffmans Creamery

Pit BBQ

- Winner: Smokin Roche’s BBQ LLC

- Honorable Mention 1: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: Smoky’s BBQ

- Honorable Mention 3: MISSION BBQ

Pizza

- Winner: Genova’s To Go

- Honorable Mention 1: Mediterraneo

- Honorable Mention 2: Ledo Pizza

- Honorable Mention 3: Classico Pizzeria

Advertisement

Seafood Restaurant

- Winner: RockSalt Grille

- Honorable Mention 1: Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub

- Honorable Mention 2: Fratellis Italian Restaurant

- Honorable Mention 3: Captain Dan’s Crabhouse

Steak Restaurant

- Winner: Texas Roadhouse

- Honorable Mention 1: RockSalt Grille

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: Rafael’s Restaurant

- Honorable Mention 3: Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant

Steamed Crabs

- Winner: Captain Dan’s Crabhouse

- Honorable Mention 1: Blue Point Crab House

- Honorable Mention 2: Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub

- Honorable Mention 3: Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering

Advertisement

Sushi

- Winner: J & Y Sushi Restaurant

- Honorable Mention 1: Sushi Q5 Westminster

- Honorable Mention 2: Katana Sushi & Ramen

- Honorable Mention 3: Asian Sakae

Tea Room

- Winner: The Kate Pearl Tea Room

- Honorable Mention 1: JeannieBird Baking Company

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: Rare Opportunity Bakehouse

- Honorable Mention 3: Steeped Tea Cafe

HOME & GARDEN

Carpet/Flooring

- Winner: Baltimore Floor Works

- Honorable Mention 1: Traynor’s Floors & Carpets

- Honorable Mention 2: Towne Pride Interiors

- Honorable Mention 3: Lady Baltimore Floors

Advertisement

Chimney Cleaning Service

- Winner: Ash Away Chimney Services

- Honorable Mention 1: Miller’s Chimney and Hearth

- Honorable Mention 2: Magic Mountain Chimney Sweep, Fireplaces & Grills

- Honorable Mention 3: Westminster Chimney Sweep

Electrical Contractor

- Winner: Tim Kyle Electrical Service

- Honorable Mention 1: Brosenne Electric Service Inc

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 2: Randy J Seeley Electrical Contractors

- Honorable Mention 3: Westminster Electrical Service

Fencing Company

- Winner: CCC Fence

- Honorable Mention 1: Thor’s Hammer & Forge

- Honorable Mention 2: New Village Landscape & Tree Services, LLC

Furniture Store

- Winner: Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Westminster

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Gavigan’s Furniture

- Honorable Mention 2: KELLY + CO.

- Honorable Mention 3: Frizellburg Antique Store

Garden Center/Nursery

- Winner: Sweetbay Farms Nursery & Garden Center (formerly Bowman’s)

- Honorable Mention 1: BotaniGal

- Honorable Mention 2: Farmer Stan’s Plants & Produce

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: Spring Meadow Farms

Home Heating Oil/Propane

- Winner: Tevis Energy

- Honorable Mention 1: Southern States

- Honorable Mention 2: Tevis Propane

- Honorable Mention 3: Owings Energy

Home Remodeling Company

- Winner: RDH Home Improvements

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows

- Honorable Mention 2: Five K Construction Roofing & Remodeling

- Honorable Mention 3: First Choice Masonry & Construction

HVAC

- Winner: Design Flow Heating & Cooling LLC

- Honorable Mention 1: Modern Comfort Systems, Inc.

- Honorable Mention 2: Will Air LLC

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: First Class Mechanical

Landscape Service

- Winner: Liqua-Grow Turf Inc.

- Honorable Mention 1: Douglas Lawn & Landscape

- Honorable Mention 2: Ecker Lawn Services LLC

- Honorable Mention 3: Lawnscapes Unlimited Md Inc

Lawn Mower/Tractor Dealer

- Winner: Liberty Discount Lawn Equipment

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Tractor Supply Co.

- Honorable Mention 2: Atlantic Tractor - Westminster

- Honorable Mention 3: Eldersburg Sales & Services Repair

New Home Builder

- Winner: Wilson Homes Inc

- Honorable Mention 1: JT Custom Builders

- Honorable Mention 2: David C Bullock General Contractor

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: J.A. Myers Homes

Painting Contractor

- Winner: Witte Custom Painting

- Honorable Mention 1: JPs Custom Home Painting LLC

- Honorable Mention 2: Cutting Edge Custom Painting

- Honorable Mention 3: CKS Painting

Paving Contractor

- Winner: C.J. Miller LLC

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: JEMS Contracting Inc

- Honorable Mention 2: White Pine Paving Inc

- Honorable Mention 3: E & Sons Paving

Pest Control

- Winner: Home Guard Termite, Pest, and Home Services

- Honorable Mention 1: Fogles Termite & Pest

- Honorable Mention 2: Terminix

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: Excello Termite & Pest Solutions

Plumbing Contractor

- Winner: Tim Crews Plumbing

- Honorable Mention 1: First Class Mechanical

- Honorable Mention 2: Apple Plumbing, Heating & Air

- Honorable Mention 3: J. E. Turnbaugh Plumbing & Heating, LLC

Pool/Spa Dealer

- Winner: Gallagher Pools & Spas

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Waterworks Pools & Spas, Inc.

- Honorable Mention 2: North Carroll Pools & Spas

- Honorable Mention 3: Carroll County Swimming Pools

Roofing Contractor

- Winner: K&D Roofing, LLC

- Honorable Mention 1: S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows

- Honorable Mention 2: RDH Home Improvements

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: Roof Right Inc.

Septic Tank Cleaning

- Winner: Fogle’s Septic Services

- Honorable Mention 1: Freedom Septic Service, Inc.

- Honorable Mention 2: Young Septic Services

- Honorable Mention 3: Legacy Septic

Water Softening/Conditioning

- Winner: Atlantic Blue Water Services

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Sterling Quality Water

- Honorable Mention 2: First Class Mechanical

- Honorable Mention 3: R & G Water Systems, Inc.

OTHER

Assisted Living Facility

- Winner: Carroll Lutheran Village

- Honorable Mention 1: Transitions Healthcare Oakland Manor

- Honorable Mention 2: Lorien Taneytown

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: Brightview Westminster Ridge - Senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care

Birthday Party Venue

- Winner: Greenmount Bowl

- Honorable Mention 1: Stratosphere Social

- Honorable Mention 2: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 3: Players Fun Zone

Christmas Tree Farm

- Winner: Zepp’s Tree Farm

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens - Cornmaze & Christmas Trees

- Honorable Mention 2: Wolfe’s Pine Valley Farms, LLC (Sykesville Md)

- Honorable Mention 3: Gaver Farm

Clergyperson

- Winner: Fr. Mark Bialek

- Honorable Mention 1: Fr. Collin Poston

- Honorable Mention 2: Rev. Matthew Glasgow

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: Chris Kaskel

Dance Studio

- Winner: Tami Gee’s Studio of Dance Inc

- Honorable Mention 1: Savage Dance Co

- Honorable Mention 2: Eldersburg Dance Academy at Merritt

- Honorable Mention 3: Maryland Cheer & Dance Energy

Farm/Agritourism

- Winner: Baugher’s Orchards & Farm

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Local Homestead Products LLC

- Honorable Mention 2: High Ridge Farm LLC

- Honorable Mention 3: Carroll County Farm Museum

Karate/Martial Arts School

- Winner: Tristar Martial Arts Academy

- Honorable Mention 1: Rising Tide Academy

- Honorable Mention 2: Victory Taekwondo Academy

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: Sykesville Family Tae Kwon Do

Music Lessons

- Winner: The Band Shoppe Sykesville

- Honorable Mention 1: Carroll Music Teachers

- Honorable Mention 2: Hess Music

- Honorable Mention 3: Hampstead Guitar Lessons

Nursing Home

- Winner: Carroll Lutheran Village

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Lorien Taneytown

- Honorable Mention 2: Lorien Mt. Airy

- Honorable Mention 3: Fairhaven

Private School

- Winner: St. John Catholic School

- Honorable Mention 1: North Carroll Community School

- Honorable Mention 2: Carroll Lutheran School

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: Carroll Christian Schools

Retirement Community

- Winner: Carroll Lutheran Village

- Honorable Mention 1: Lorien Mt. Airy

- Honorable Mention 2: Fairhaven

- Honorable Mention 3: Nells Acres Condo Association

Storage Facility

- Winner: Westminster Self Storage

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Public Storage

- Honorable Mention 2: Antrim Mini Storage

Tutoring

- Winner: Berry Patch Early Learning Center

- Honorable Mention 1: Sarah Seymour

- Honorable Mention 2: Regina Vorbach-Boegel

SERVICES

Accounting Office

- Winner: Hull Company Accountants, Inc.

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Sturgill & Associates LLP

- Honorable Mention 2: Bounds Accounting & Tax Services, LLC

- Honorable Mention 3: WHS, LLC

Auto Body Repair

- Winner: Mudgett’s Auto Body

- Honorable Mention 1: Roy’s Body Shop Inc

- Honorable Mention 2: Staley’s Body Shop

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: Ron’s Automotive Collision Center

Auto Service Center

- Winner: Joe’s Garage

- Honorable Mention 1: Peterson Automotive

- Honorable Mention 2: Caples Car Care

- Honorable Mention 3: Green’s Garage

Bank

- Winner: PNC Bank

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Truist

- Honorable Mention 2: M&T Bank

- Honorable Mention 3: First Financial Federal Credit Union

Barber Shop

- Winner: HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men

- Honorable Mention 1: Nana and Pop’s Barbershop

- Honorable Mention 2: Westminster Barber Shop

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: Hair by Bryce

Car Wash

- Winner: Westminster Car Wash & Detailing

- Honorable Mention 1: Reda’s Mobile Detailing

- Honorable Mention 2: Joe’s Garage

- Honorable Mention 3: Duke’s Self Serve Car Wash

Chiropractic Office

- Winner: Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Carroll Chiropractic and Sports Injury Center

- Honorable Mention 2: K & S Chiropractic: Eldersburg Sykesville

- Honorable Mention 3: Chiropractic First Family Well

Computer Repair Shop

- Winner: LevelUp Computers & Technology

- Honorable Mention 1: Carroll Computer Connection

- Honorable Mention 2: Down The Street IT

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: S.B. Technology Resource, LLC

Day Spa

- Winner: The Natural Aesthetic Medspa

- Honorable Mention 1: Restore Therapy Spa

- Honorable Mention 2: The Spa On West Main

- Honorable Mention 3: Artistic Edge Salon & Spa

Dental Office

- Winner: Finksburg Dental Associates & Carroll County Dental Associates

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Integrative Dental Wellness

- Honorable Mention 2: Resh Family Dentistry

- Honorable Mention 3: All Smiles Care

Dry Cleaner

- Winner: Avenue Tailor, Cleaners & Shoe Repair

- Honorable Mention 1: Amy’s Laundry

- Honorable Mention 2: Enchanted Dry

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 3: C Y Custom Fit

Event/Wedding Planner

- Winner: Best Day Events by Lauren

- Honorable Mention 1: Ren & Co. Wedding and Event Planning

- Honorable Mention 2: Deven’s Deals

- Honorable Mention 3: Katie Price Events & Design

Event/Wedding Venue

- Winner: Montagu Meadows

Advertisement

- Honorable Mention 1: Good Feelings Farm LLC

- Honorable Mention 2: Antrim 1844

- Honorable Mention 3: 1623 Brewing Company

Eye Care

- Winner: Center For Total Eye Care

- Honorable Mention 1: Carroll Eye Care

- Honorable Mention 2: Levin Eyecare - Westminster

- Honorable Mention 3: Carroll Vision Center

Family Physician

- Winner: BW Primary Care

- Honorable Mention 1: Donnell James JR., PA-C

- Honorable Mention 2: Carroll Family Medicine LLC

- Honorable Mention 3: Kerri Davis

Florist

- Winner: Flowers by Evelyn

- Honorable Mention 1: Cutting Garden Florist

- Honorable Mention 2: Emali’s Farmhouse LLC

- Honorable Mention 3: Hutchinson’s Flowers

Funeral Home

- Winner: Fletcher Funeral Home And Cremation Services, PA

- Honorable Mention 1: Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel

- Honorable Mention 2: Eline Funeral Homes

- Honorable Mention 3: Haight Funeral Home and Chapel

Hair Salon

- Winner: HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men

- Honorable Mention 1: Great Clips

- Honorable Mention 2: Artistic Edge Salon and Spa

- Honorable Mention 3: Elements of Style Hair Salon Eldersburg

Health/Fitness Center

- Winner: Dani K Gym & Wellness

- Honorable Mention 1: Blackbird CrossFit

- Honorable Mention 2: MadLab Performance LLC

- Honorable Mention 3: Merritt Clubs Eldersburg

House Cleaning Service

- Winner: Perfectly Maid

- Honorable Mention 1: Mer-Maids

- Honorable Mention 2: Jen’s Max Cleaning

- Honorable Mention 3: Immaculate Clean Inc.

Independent Pharmacy

- Winner: Finksburg Pharmacy

- Honorable Mention 1: McDougalls Drug Center

- Honorable Mention 2: Anchor Pharmacy

- Honorable Mention 3: Manchester Pharmacy

Investment Center

- Winner: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

- Honorable Mention 1: Puckett & Sturgill Financial Group

- Honorable Mention 2: RBC Wealth Management Branch - Westminster

- Honorable Mention 3: Aquino Financial Group, LLC

Kennel

- Winner: Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd

- Honorable Mention 1: Waghouse Dog Daycare

- Honorable Mention 2: We’ve Gone To the Dogs LLC

- Honorable Mention 3: Lucky Stars Country Kennels

Licensed Day Care Center

- Winner: New Beginnings Christian Learning Center

- Honorable Mention 1: Berry Patch Early Learning Center

- Honorable Mention 2: Little People’s Place

- Honorable Mention 3: Celebree School

Local Insurance Agency

- Winner: Barnes-Bollinger Insurance

- Honorable Mention 1: Tim Hopkins - State Farm Insurance Agent

- Honorable Mention 2: Mike Kremer - State Farm Insurance Agent

- Honorable Mention 3: Samuel C. Hoff Agency

Massage

- Winner: Restore Therapy Spa

- Honorable Mention 1: The Spa On West Main

- Honorable Mention 2: Bello Hair & Nails

- Honorable Mention 3: TheraKneads Wellness Center

Mental Health Services

- Winner: Anchor Counseling Centers

- Honorable Mention 1: Carroll County Youth Service Bureau

- Honorable Mention 2: Strength Within Counseling Center

- Honorable Mention 3: Wokini Therapy Services

Mortgage

- Winner: PNC Bank

- Honorable Mention 1: Farmers & Merchants Bank

- Honorable Mention 2: M&T Bank

- Honorable Mention 3: ACNB Bank

Nail Salon

- Winner: Artistic Edge Salon and Spa

- Honorable Mention 1: Bello Hair & Nails

- Honorable Mention 2: The Spa On West Main

- Honorable Mention 3: Citron Organic Nail Lounge

Orthodontic Care

- Winner: PSJ Orthodontics

- Honorable Mention 1: Carroll County Dental Specialists

- Honorable Mention 2: Baltimore Orthodontic Group

- Honorable Mention 3: Shoe Orthodontics

Pet Grooming

- Winner: Buddy’s Place LLC

- Honorable Mention 1: Em’s Pawdicures

- Honorable Mention 2: Fancy Paws Grooming Salon

- Honorable Mention 3: A Country Pup Pet Spa

Physical Therapy

- Winner: Integrated Wellness Physical Therapy, LLC

- Honorable Mention 1: Pivot Physical Therapy

- Honorable Mention 2: Prime Physical Therapy

- Honorable Mention 3: FX Physical Therapy - Hampstead

Photographer

- Winner: Thomas Walker Photography

- Honorable Mention 1: Sarah Wockenfuss Photography

- Honorable Mention 2: Valerie Michelle Photography

- Honorable Mention 3: Frozen in Time Photography

Real Estate Agency

- Winner: Yeager Homes and Farms Group

- Honorable Mention 1: The Haghgoo Team @ eXp Realty

- Honorable Mention 2: Iron Valley Real Estate of Central MD

- Honorable Mention 3: Atlas Premier Realty

Real Estate Agent

- Winner: Chris Ciccarelli

- Honorable Mention 1: Jeannette Hitchcock

- Honorable Mention 2: Erica Pfeiffer

- Honorable Mention 3: Ashley Skiratko

Rental Center

- Winner: Ben’s Rentals

- Honorable Mention 1: Rental Solutions and Events

- Honorable Mention 2: Taneytown Auto Parts

Sign Shop

- Winner: Shannon-Baum Signs

- Honorable Mention 1: Maryland Print House

- Honorable Mention 2: Big Dipper Graphics

- Honorable Mention 3: A Crafty Market

Tanning Salon

- Winner: Bello Hair & Nails

- Honorable Mention 1: Dani K Gym & Wellness

- Honorable Mention 2: Hollywood Tans Westminster

- Honorable Mention 3: Malibu Tan

Tattoo Parlor

- Winner: Bello Hair & Nails

- Honorable Mention 1: Little Vinnies Tattoos

- Honorable Mention 2: House of Madness

- Honorable Mention 3: Matteo Ink

Towing Company

- Winner: Green’s Garage

- Honorable Mention 1: A&D Auto Parts & Towing

- Honorable Mention 2: Leckron’s Towing & Storing

SHOPPING

Antiques/Collectibles

- Winner: Be Blends Collective

- Honorable Mention 1: Pippin’s New and Used Thrift Shop

- Honorable Mention 2: KELLY + CO.

- Honorable Mention 3: Revive & Company

Auto Dealer - New Car Sales

- Winner: Koons Westminster Toyota

- Honorable Mention 1: Heritage Honda Westminster

- Honorable Mention 2: Crouse Ford Sales

- Honorable Mention 3: Antwerpen Chevrolet

Auto Dealer - Used Car Sales

- Winner: Koons Westminster Toyota

- Honorable Mention 1: United Used Cars Inc

- Honorable Mention 2: Hampstead Pre-Owned

- Honorable Mention 3: Crouse Ford Sales

- Honorable Mention 4: Manchester Motor Co.

Auto Parts

- Winner: Advance Auto Parts

- Honorable Mention 1: NAPA Auto Parts

- Honorable Mention 2: Taneytown Auto Parts

- Honorable Mention 3: AutoZone Auto Parts

Battery Shop

- Winner: Battery Warehouse Westminster

- Honorable Mention 1: Battery Warehouse - Eldersburg

- Honorable Mention 2: Interstate Battery System

Bicycle Shop

- Winner: Trek Bicycle Westminster

- Honorable Mention 1: Tri Sport Junction

Bookstore

- Winner: Rudolph Girls Books

- Honorable Mention 1: A Likely Story Bookstore

- Honorable Mention 2: Gotham Comics

Butcher/Custom Meat Shop

- Winner: Bullock’s Country Meats & Farm Market

- Honorable Mention 1: Miller’s Food Market Inc

- Honorable Mention 2: Wagner Meats, LLC

- Honorable Mention 3: Local Homestead Products LLC

Consignment Shop

- Winner: Be Blends Collective

- Honorable Mention 1: White Rabbit Thrift Boutique At Carroll Hospital

- Honorable Mention 2: Tidal Salt on Main

- Honorable Mention 3: Georgie Lu’s Childrens Consignment

Gift Shop

- Winner: Magnolia House Studios

- Honorable Mention 1: Be Blends Collective

- Honorable Mention 2: Baldwin’s Dream

- Honorable Mention 3: A Manor of Thyme

Home Interior

- Winner: Be Blends Collective

- Honorable Mention 1: HomeGoods

- Honorable Mention 2: Revive & Company

- Honorable Mention 3: KELLY + CO.

Jewelry Store

- Winner: Shipley’s Fine Jewelry

- Honorable Mention 1: Be Blends Collective

- Honorable Mention 2: Pomeroy Jewelers

- Honorable Mention 3: Magnolia House Studios

Liquor Store

- Winner: Rite Aid Liquors

- Honorable Mention 1: House of Liquors

- Honorable Mention 2: Total Discount Liquors

- Honorable Mention 3: Main Street Market And Deli

Local Clothing Boutique

- Winner: Rita’s Closet

- Honorable Mention 1: Cultivated

- Honorable Mention 2: Cowboys and Angels Boutique

- Honorable Mention 3: Tidal Salt on Main

Music Store

- Winner: The Band Shoppe Sykesville

- Honorable Mention 1: Menchey Music Service, Inc.

Natural Products

- Winner: Be Blends Collective

- Honorable Mention 1: Goose Ridge Soaps

- Honorable Mention 2: The Dispensary

- Honorable Mention 3: Gypsy Systers: Boutique & Gift Shop

Pet Shop

- Winner: Bowmans Feed & Pet

- Honorable Mention 1: PetSmart Westminster

- Honorable Mention 2: Pet Supplies Plus Eldersburg

- Honorable Mention 3: Petco

Sporting Goods

- Winner: DICK’S Sporting Goods

- Honorable Mention 1: Run Moore

- Honorable Mention 2: Geared Up Firearm Training Courses and Accessories, Inc.

- Honorable Mention 3: Play it Again Sports

Thrift Store

- Winner: White Rabbit Thrift Boutique At Carroll Hospital

- Honorable Mention 1: Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Westminster

- Honorable Mention 2: NESAP Thrift Store

- Honorable Mention 3: Pippin’s New and Used Thrift Shop

Tire Dealer

- Winner: Barnes Service Center

- Honorable Mention 1: Matthews Tire & Auto Services

- Honorable Mention 2: Bay Area Tire and Service Centers

- Honorable Mention 3: Caples Car Care

Woodwork

- Winner: Baldwin’s Dream

- Honorable Mention 1: Tom’s Cabin

- Honorable Mention 2: Be Blends Collective

THINGS TO DO & PLACES TO GO

Bed & Breakfast

- Winner: Antrim 1844

- Honorable Mention 1: Georges on York B&B

- Honorable Mention 2: Inn at Norwood

- Honorable Mention 3: The Christian Royer House

Bingo

- Winner: Gamber & Community Fire Company

- Honorable Mention 1: Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department

- Honorable Mention 2: Reese Volunteer Fire Company

- Honorable Mention 3: Sykesville Freedom District Fire

Brewery

- Winner: Liquidity Aleworks

- Honorable Mention 1: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery

- Honorable Mention 2: 1623 Brewing Company

- Honorable Mention 3: Pipe The Side Brewing Company

Carnival

- Winner: Reese Volunteer Fire Company

- Honorable Mention 1: Gamber & Community Fire Company

- Honorable Mention 2: Sykesville Freedom District Fire

- Honorable Mention 3: Hampstead Volunteer Fire Co

Carroll County Event

- Winner: Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair

- Honorable Mention 1: Westminster Pride Festival

- Honorable Mention 2: Maryland Wine Festival

- Honorable Mention 3: Maryland Summerfest

Community Park

- Winner: Piney Run Park

- Honorable Mention 1: Christmas Tree Park

- Honorable Mention 2: Bear Branch Nature Center

- Honorable Mention 3: Westminster Community Pond

Fishing Hole

- Winner: Piney Run Park

- Honorable Mention 1: Westminster Community Pond

- Honorable Mention 2: Morgan Run Natural Environment Area

- Honorable Mention 3: Carroll County Agriculture Center

Golf Course

- Winner: Island Green

- Honorable Mention 1: Oakmont Green Golf Course

- Honorable Mention 2: The Links at Challedon

- Honorable Mention 3: Piney Branch Golf Course

Local Art Gallery

- Winner: Carroll County Arts Center

- Honorable Mention 1: Gallery 99 - Ain’t That A Frame

- Honorable Mention 2: Sykesville Pottery and Art Center

Summer Camp

- Winner: Tristar Martial Arts of Mount Airy

- Honorable Mention 1: River Valley Ranch (RVR)

- Honorable Mention 2: Hashawha Environmental Center

- Honorable Mention 3: Boys & Girls Club-Westminster

Swimming Pool

- Winner: Westminster Municipal Pool

- Honorable Mention 1: Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club

- Honorable Mention 2: Merritt Clubs Eldersburg

- Honorable Mention 3: The Hill Family YMCA

Winery

- Winner: Old Westminster Winery

- Honorable Mention 1: Linganore Winecellars

- Honorable Mention 2: Serpent Ridge Vineyard

- Honorable Mention 3: Black Ankle Vineyards