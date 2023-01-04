‘A little dynamo’: 90-year-old Suzanne Albert, a lifelong Westminster resident, has never stopped serving the community

Suzanne Albert, a Westminster resident for all of her 90 years, has never stopped contributing to her community.

Albert had the honor of being the first woman elected as Westminster’s Common Council president, in January 2017. After serving 20 years on the council in two separate terms beginning in 1995 and ending in 2017, she is still working for the community as a volunteer with Access Carroll, an organization that works to ensure every Carroll County resident has access to health care.

“I felt I had something to offer,” Albert said, “a willingness, a drive to serve others because I had the fortune to be able to do that. I still feel that way, and the rewards are immeasurable.”

A registered nurse, Albert has volunteered in Access Carroll’s dental department every Thursday for the past eight years. Tammy Black, executive director of Access Carroll, said Albert has a versatile skill set and is happy to be assigned to whatever role is most needed.

In her current volunteer position, Albert conducts preliminary assessments and brings a bright optimism to the job, Black says.

“She’s amazing,” Black said, “she really is. The more you peel back the onion on Suzanne, the more you’re like, ‘wow.’”

Suzanne Albert is a 90-year-old volunteer registered nurse at Access Carroll in Westminster, whose mission is to provide quality integrated health care services for low-income residents of Carroll County. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Access Carroll offers behavioral health care, family dental care and primary health care on a sliding fee scale based on annual income and family size. More than 150 people volunteer with Access Carroll every year, and Black said Albert is one of about 30 core volunteers who have been most helpful since the organization began in 2005. The nonprofit was a part of the Carroll County Times’ recent Holiday Hope campaign.

Albert was inspired to become a nurse at age 14, when she was hospitalized for an eye injury. The experience sparked her interest in medicine as an outlet for her drive to help others.

Albert began training to become a nurse at 18 and has maintained her credentials since then, she said. She was employed by the state of Maryland for more than 30 years and retired from her final job as chief of Rabies and Vector-borne Diseases in the Maryland Department of Health in 1998.

In her role as a council member, the problem-solving aspect of the position was a great joy for her, she said.

She played a part in preserving the bell in Westminster’s historic clock tower. The bell is older than living memory, having been purchased in 1881 and moved to its current Main Street location in 1896. The bell still chimes on the hour and half-hour every day, and continues to be a landmark thanks to the efforts of Albert and her fellow council members.

In one of her final acts as an elected official, Albert garnered support for a plan to revitalize the lot at the corner of Liberty and Green streets in downtown Westminster and to repurpose the historic stone building that now houses O’Lordans Irish Pub.

She is the granddaughter of David Walsh, who served as Westminster’s mayor from 1912 to 1914.

“I feel that there was a legacy for me to become involved in local government, to be involved, to be a leader and to be able to help people,” Albert said. “Of course, municipal government is the closest to the people, so you can actually see where you are being helpful.”

After cementing the legacy of several Westminster landmarks, Albert continues to weave a stronger social fabric for Carroll County through her Access Carroll volunteer work. Black said changing the life of just one person through Access Carroll has a ripple effect through the community.

“If we can change one person’s life, in many cases that impact changes the whole family,” Black said.

In addition to a lifetime of service to her community, Albert has family stretching from Miami to Vancouver, British Columbia, including two daughters, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. One of her daughters, Rebecca Ann Albert was tragically killed in 1974, Albert said.

Albert’s husband, Charles, died in 2012 at the age of 85, which left Suzanne alone to occupy her Victorian-style house in the city. Her daughter, Christine Albert, said inviting her mother to live with her in the countryside near Westminster in 2019 made sense as the two already spent many of their days together.

The 3-acre property has chickens, ducks, three dogs and four cats.

Christine Albert said her mother is very helpful around the house and that she could have been a capable engineer if she had chosen that life path. Suzanne is responsible for fixing any plumbing and engine issues that arise and has taken over mowing the 3-acre yard because she does a more precise job than her daughter.

“She’s absolutely a little dynamo and really is my inspiration in life,” Christine Albert said.