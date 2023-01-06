Students at Carroll County Career & Technology Center prep designs for fashion show next week

Sophia Shaddock, 17, Liberty High School, cuts her dress pattern using recycled muslin for the base of her "recycled materials" dress. Recycled plastic flowers from weddings will also be used for her creation. The textiles and fashion careers program at the Career and Technology center is putting on a fashion show on January 13th. To prepare for the event, students are spending instruction time creating designs and seeing them come to fruition. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Eleven Carroll County Career & Technology Center students in the Textile & Fashion Careers program have been working to complete 12 unique outfits to display during a special fashion show next week.

The fashion show, planned for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, will feature student-designed outfits modeled for a crowd of about 250. The show, once an annual event, will be held in-person for the first time since 2020 at the school, 1229 Washington Road in Westminster.

Advertisement

“We’ve all worked all year this year and last year to create,” Westminster High School senior and Finksburg resident Ashleigh Becraft, 17, said. “All of these outfits are very near and dear to our hearts because we really put a lot of time and effort into what we do, so we’re really excited to show everybody what we have and what we’ve created.”

Textiles and fashion careers instructor Catherine Harris said students have been working together to plan the event and were given roles designed to mirror real-world fashion industry experience.

Advertisement

Catherine Harris, Textiles and Fashion Careers Instructor, discusses adding ruffles to the bottom of her "recycled materials" dress with Ashleigh Becraft, 17, Westminster High School. She will be using recycled muslin, cut salon product cardboard boxtops and plastic thread spools. The textiles and fashion careers program at the Career and Technology center is putting on a fashion show on Jan. 13. To prepare for the event, students are spending time creating designs and seeing them come to fruition. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

“We teach and then the students are able to put into practice what they have learned, and that’s what this is all about,” Harris said. “I try to be as hands off to a lot of this as I possibly can.”

Tickets for the fashion show are $15 and can be ordered by calling the career and tech center at 410-751-3669. Harris said tickets are likely to sell out.