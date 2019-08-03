Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Eternia Dreams By Brian Krista Aug 03, 2019 | 3:16 PM Pictures fromthe grand opening of Eternia Dreams, a vintage toy and collectibles store in Taneytown, on Saturday, August 3. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Old-Fashioned Corn Roast Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County News Highlights of the 2019 Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair Aug 1, 2019 Talbot Run Equestrian Center Pets Available for Adoption - Week of July 29, 2019 Reflections of Carroll's Past - July 2019 England's Timperley Lacrosse Team vs Maryland Express Green Terror Basketball Camp Music Director Emeritus Farm tech at William Winchester