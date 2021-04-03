(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Carroll County Maryland Easter Egg Hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Apr 03, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Pictures from an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista) Easter Egg Hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor Dallas Skiba, 4, of Westminster, walks though a field of eggs in search of the most desirable ones, during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Easter Egg Hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor Shannon Edrman of Westminster poses her children for a picture, Charleigh, 7, Grayson, 2, and Reese, 5, during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Easter Egg Hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor Maggie, left, and Kyra Morinelli, siblings from Marriottsville, pet a calf from Stars and Stripes Petting Corral, while taking part in activities during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Easter Egg Hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor Two-year-old Odin Ryan keeps close to his mother, Sarah Ryan of Hanover, Pa., as he eyes the Easter Bunny from a distance, while posing for pictures during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Easter Egg Hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor Angie Derr, owner of Stars and Stripes Petting Corral, holds a French Lop rabbit named Cannoli, during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Easter Egg Hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor Dallas Skiba, 4, of Westminster, chooses an egg from the hundreds scattered across the lawn, while joined by her mother Makia Skiba during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Easter Egg Hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor Three-year-old Emeline Ewing sits on the lap of her mother, Lindsey Ewing of Westminster, as they pose with the Easter Bunnyt, during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Advertisement