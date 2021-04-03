xml:space="preserve">
Easter Egg Hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor | PHOTOS

Three-year-old Emeline Ewing sits on the lap of her mother, Lindsey Ewing of Westminster, as they pose with the Easter Bunnyt, during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny.
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Easter Egg Hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor | PHOTOS

By
Apr 03, 2021
Pictures from an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny.
(Brian Krista)
Dallas Skiba, 4, of Westminster, walks though a field of eggs in search of the most desirable ones, during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Shannon Edrman of Westminster poses her children for a picture, Charleigh, 7, Grayson, 2, and Reese, 5, during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Maggie, left, and Kyra Morinelli, siblings from Marriottsville, pet a calf from Stars and Stripes Petting Corral, while taking part in activities during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Two-year-old Odin Ryan keeps close to his mother, Sarah Ryan of Hanover, Pa., as he eyes the Easter Bunny from a distance, while posing for pictures during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Angie Derr, owner of Stars and Stripes Petting Corral, holds a French Lop rabbit named Cannoli, during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Dallas Skiba, 4, of Westminster, chooses an egg from the hundreds scattered across the lawn, while joined by her mother Makia Skiba during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Three-year-old Emeline Ewing sits on the lap of her mother, Lindsey Ewing of Westminster, as they pose with the Easter Bunnyt, during an Easter egg hunt at Seasons at Magnolia Manor on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Families preregistered for the free event, which included three egg fields, a mobile petting zoo and the Easter Bunny. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
