Contact the Carroll County Times

Carroll County Times
Jan 31, 2022 5:44 PM

Main number: 410-848-4400, toll-free 1-877-228-4637

Delivery/Billing questions: circulation@carrollcountytimes.com

Send comments/feedback to cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com

Advertising Billing: 866-874-3043, adbilling@tribune.com

Classified: 410-857-5581 or 410-875-5448, classified@carrollcountytimes.com

Classified Legal Ads: 410-332-6132

Display Advertising: 443-819-4331, tfrederick@baltsun.com

Home Delivery: 410-857-9413 or 877-228-4637

Subscription and delivery service information: circulation@carrollcountytimes.com

Marketing: 443-819-4331, tfrederick@baltsun.com

Newsroom: 410-857-7866, cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com

Newspapers in Education: 410-332-6843, Sign up for NIE

Obituaries: 410-857-5581, option 1, then option 2, cctobits@tribune.com

Newsroom

Molly Spence, Senior Content editor for Carroll County

302-357-5970, mspence@baltsun.com

Anthony Maluso, Sports content editor

443-527-8613, amaluso@baltsun.com

Madison Bateman, Reporter

804-676-8579, mbateman@baltsun.com

Cameron Goodnight, Reporter

240-505-2941, cgoodnight@baltsun.com

Dylan Slagle, Photographer

dylan.slagle@carrollcountytimes.com

Jamie Chapman, Editorial Assistant

410-857-7866, jamie.chapman@carrollcountytimes.com

Jeff Bill, Photo Editor

410-332-6944, jbill@baltsun.com

Trif Alatzas, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief, Baltimore Sun Media

410-332-6154, trif.alatzas@baltsun.com

Jay Judge, Director of Content/Community News and Market Editor, Baltimore Sun Media

410-468-2622, jay.judge@baltsun.com

Advertising

Todd Frederick | Advertising Director

443-819-4331, tfrederick@baltsun.com

