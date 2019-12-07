Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Carroll County Artists' Studio Tour By Brian Krista Dec 07, 2019 | 4:53 PM Pictures from the Carroll County Artists' Studio Tour on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS 2019 All Carroll County Football Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County Holidays at the Farm Museum Holiday from the Heart and Civil War Holiday Encampment at the Farm Museum on Saturday, Dec. 7. By Brian Krista 4h 2019 All Carroll County Field Hockey Barrier Free Theater Catherine's Cause Remembrance Ceremony Liberty vs Francis Scott Key Wrestling 2019 All Carroll County Boys Cross Country Spotlight on science 2019 All Carroll County Girls Cross Country Advertisement