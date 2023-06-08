Reisterstown man dies in head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Carroll County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A driver died Wednesday night in Carroll County after swerving into oncoming traffic and colliding with a tractor-trailer, according to Maryland State Police.

A driver in a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Route 140 in Finksburg when he crossed the center lanes into the westbound lanes and collided with the truck, police said in a news release. The crash occurred around 10:52 p.m. near the intersection of Route 140 and Dede Road, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Allen Booker, 33, of Reisterstown. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries, and the crash is still under investigation, police said.