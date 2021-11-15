xml:space="preserve">
Century vs Eastern Tech volleyball semifinal | PHOTOS

Century's Uchechi Mba (14) position herself for a block attempt against Eastern Tech's Malorie Gogel during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Nov 15, 2021
Century and Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Century's Uchechi Mba (14) position herself for a block attempt against Eastern Tech's Malorie Gogel during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Eastern Tech's Madison Bohart, left, attempts a kill Century's Uchechi Mba positions herself for a block attempt during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Eastern Tech's Madison Bohart, left, attempts a kill Century's Uchechi Mba positions herself for a block attempt during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century's Eva Brandt goes for a kill against Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Century's Eva Brandt goes for a kill against Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Eastern Tech's Madison Bohart, left, hits a shot into a block by Century's Uchechi Mba during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Eastern Tech's Madison Bohart, left, hits a shot into a block by Century's Uchechi Mba during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century head coach Bryan Trumbo and his players celebrate their 3-0 win over Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Century head coach Bryan Trumbo and his players celebrate their 3-0 win over Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century's Alyssa Hoffman serves to Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Century's Alyssa Hoffman serves to Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century teammates celebrate a point against Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Century teammates celebrate a point against Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Sierra Plummer (12) celebrates a kill with Century teammates against Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Sierra Plummer (12) celebrates a kill with Century teammates against Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century's Eva Brandt puts a kill past a block attempt from Tolulope Iyanoye, right, and her Eastern Tech teammates during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Century's Eva Brandt puts a kill past a block attempt from Tolulope Iyanoye, right, and her Eastern Tech teammates during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century's Hannah Zabok digs a serve by an Eastern Tech opponent, between teammates Jasmine Stanton, left, and Eva Brandt during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Century's Hannah Zabok digs a serve by an Eastern Tech opponent, between teammates Jasmine Stanton, left, and Eva Brandt during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century's Vanessa Gude serves to Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Century's Vanessa Gude serves to Eastern Tech during a semifinal match of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
