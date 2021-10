Terri Hoey of Westminster, right, a 5-year survivor is joined by her daughter Taylor Hoey as they check out the surprise gifts in their pink elephant gift bags during a celebration for breast cancer survivors at Carroll Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Saturday's event was one of several events in the month of October organized for Carroll Hospital Foundation’s 21st annual Pink Fling presented by Advanced Radiology with proceeds benefitting the Center for Breast Health at Carroll Hospital. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)