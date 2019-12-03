Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Photos: Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Holiday Party By Brian Krista Dec 03, 2019 | 6:16 PM Pictures from a holiday party at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, to celebrate its partnership with McDaniel College, on Tuesday, Dec. 3. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS 2019 All Carroll County Boys Soccer Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County High School Sports Westminster Owls Girls Basketball Scrimmage The Owls lost several starters from last year's team, as well as a returning all-county player, and are trying to fill the void with a handful of freshmen. 2019 All Carroll County Girls Soccer Honoring firefighter Brent Hahn 2019 All Carroll County Golf Miracle on Main Holiday Electric Parade Festival of Wreaths Holiday Hope 2019 Black Friday Advertisement