Trial dates for Hampstead man, woman charged in 'Black Rock Dogs' case set for July

John James Roberts and Laura Filler, each indicted with 109 counts — including felony aggravated cruelty to animals — are scheduled to appear in court on separate trial dates in July.

A court date for Filler is scheduled for July 9. A court date for Roberts is scheduled for July 25, according to electronic court records.

Roberts and Filler, of Hampstead, were arrested in early April after an animal control worker welfare check at 4302 Black Rock Road uncovered 38 dogs, 11 of which were dead, in squalid conditions on the property. Days later, an additional 16 dogs were found dead on the property.

The indictments include 27 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony; 27 counts related to dead or decaying animals; 27 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty; and other counts related to neglect, according to electronic court records.

The remains of the 27 dogs were buried Thursday morning at the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown, off Nicodemus Road. About 50 people gathered as the dogs were laid to rest under a memorial arch.