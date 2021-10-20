(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Carroll County Maryland Apple season at Baugher's Orchard and Farm | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Oct 20, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Apples are sorted using the farm's apple grader at Baugher's Orchard in Westminster on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Brian Krista) Baugher's Orchard and Farm Don Helfer, operations supervisor at Baugher's Orchard and Farm, lowers a 20 bushel bin of apples into a wash, the first step in the farm's apple grader and sorting system in Westminster on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Baugher's Orchard and Farm Apples are moved along a conveyor system, being sorted by size and color on the apple grader at Baugher's Orchard and Farm in the height of apple season in Westminster on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Baugher's Orchard and Farm Apple "seconds" ideal for cider making are redirected to a bin through the apple grader system at Baugher's Orchard and Farm in Westminster on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Baugher's Orchard and Farm Apples are moved along a conveyor system, being sorted by size and color on the apple grader at Baugher's Orchard and Farm in Westminster on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Baugher's Orchard and Farm Jorge Mota hand sorts large Mutsu apples at Baugher's Orchard and Farm in the height of apple season in Westminster on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Baugher's Orchard and Farm Apples are put through a wash to begin the apple grader process at Baugher's Orchard and Farm in Westminster on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Baugher's Orchard and Farm Baugher's employees Andrew Lewis, left, and Logan Mann remove apples unacceptable for eating as they work on the apple grader system at the orchard and farm in Westminster on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Baugher's Orchard and Farm Cider is filled into cartons at Baugher's Orchard and Farm in Westminster on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Advertisement