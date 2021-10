Keira Coder, 10, of Westminster is joined by her parents Chris Coder and Audrey Pritts Coder of Westminster as they examine a burial vault during a tour of the Babylon Vault Company during their Founder's Day Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The company, which manufactures burial vaults and septic tanks, celebrates over 90 years of service in the New Windsor community since their beginning in 1930. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)