Maryland State Police seek suspect after construction equipment is used in Finksburg ATM theft attempt

An unidentified person attempted to steal an ATM early Sunday morning in Finksburg using a truck and heavy equipment, according to the Maryland State Police.

Investigators are seeking the suspect who attempted to use a truck, trailer and skid steer loader to take an ATM from a Truist Bank location in the Finksburg Plaza Shopping Center just before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to a state police news release.

The suspect fled before police arrived and left behind the vehicle, trailer and machinery, which officers believe were all stolen.

Those with information on the attempted theft of the ATM, or the theft of the truck and equipment, can contact the state police’s Westminster barrack at 410-386-3000.