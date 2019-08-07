‘His heart was bigger than he was’: Skip Amass remembered for extensive community involvement

Amass led an accomplished educational and professional career. He started out in Baltimore City Public Schools, and then attended Baltimore City College and Western Maryland College before he was drafted into the U.S. Army., according to his obituary. He later returned to finish his degree at Western Maryland with honors. He married his wife, Pat, in 1957, and later graduated from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy with honors. He went on to work for places such as Read’s Drug Store and the NSA at Ft. Mead — and, he owned two drug stores in between.