A Flag of Honor, with the names of those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, is seen on the side of the stage as the Old Line Statesmen Choir sings "God Bless America" during a 9/11 remembrance event on the 20th anniversary, held at the Molleville Farm VFW Post 467 on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)