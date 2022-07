William Cain, 11, of Union Bridge with his Bernese Mountain Dog, Hops, and Alexandra Hewitt, 9, of Eldersburg with her Standard Poodle, Zelda, work on presenting their dogs for a judge in the fitting and showing ring during the 60th annual Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Dog Show at Shipley Arena in Westminster on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)