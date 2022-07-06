Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival | PHOTOS

Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival People spread about in lawn chairs as they listen to the night's entertainment during the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementManchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival Three-year-old Brooke Williams of Hampstead releases a ping pong ball as she takes aim at a table of targets during the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementManchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival Members of the band The Reagan Years, keyboardist Karen Ellison and singer Raychel Harvey-Jones, perform during the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementManchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival Carnival goers enjoy a ride in the bumper cars during the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementManchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival People move about the grounds during the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementManchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival Isaac Jones of Taneytown gets set to throw at a target while a member of the North Carroll Sea Lions swim team sits in the dunking booth during the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementManchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival Members of the band The Reagan Years perform during the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementManchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival Emily Pangborn of Hampstead tests her skills at a bowling game during the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementManchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival Amusement rides are blurred by their movement during the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementManchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival Eileen Gentry of Manchester, right, enjoys a ice cream break with her grandchildren, from left, Fox, Bryce and Charlotte during the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)