School bus crash leaves one adult injured in Westminster, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says

A Kia Forte ran through a red light and crashed into a school bus in Westminster on Monday afternoon, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 2 p.m., the Kia traveled east on Route 140, failed to stop at the light, continued through the intersection of Market Street and Old Baltimore Road, and collided with the bus. Along with the driver, the school bus was occupied by four students and a bus aide.

The driver of the Kia, whom the sheriff’s office did not identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening. No one on the bus was injured, but a child was taken to the hospital because law enforcement could not get in touch with their parent or guardian.

The bus was marked with “The Arc Carroll County,” a nonprofit that supports people with developmental disabilities and their families. Reached by phone Monday, two employees of The Arc declined to comment, stating they were not authorized to speak.

The crash is under investigation.