Shelter-in-place warning given in Hampstead during barricade situation

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hampstead community members are alerted to shelter in place due to heightened police activity at the 1400 block of Fairmount Road and McAllister Lane due to a barricade situation.

Cpl. Jonathan Light of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a 6:24 a.m. call, and a person barricaded themself from police. Light said there is no known threat to the community, though people should avoid the area because of high police presence.

Advertisement

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Hampstead Police.

This story will be updated.