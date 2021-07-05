A 9-year-old boy and two adults were injured July 4 by fireworks

A 9-year-old boy and two adults were injured by illegal fireworks on July 4 in Carroll County.
All three incidents were unrelated, according to a news release issued by Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.
The boy suffered second and third degree burns over 10% of his torso when a box of fireworks exploded. He had been sitting with his parents around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Mount Ventus Road in Manchester, the release said. The child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
Fire officials said they will consult with Carroll County prosecutors to determine if criminal charges should be filed.
Deputy fire marshals also were called to Carroll Hospital in Westminster after two adults sought treatment from fireworks injuries. A 48-year-old man received second-degree burns on both legs and a 35-year-old man suffered an eye injury caused by sparks from a bottle rocket, the release said.
The injuries illustrate why fire officials warn Maryland residents “year after year to attend a public fireworks display,” Geraci said.
”Careless behavior led to a 9-year-old child being seriously injured. Countless people across Maryland safely enjoyed the Fourth of July with their families at over 40 public fireworks displays last night.”