Truck carrying nearly 80,000 pounds of green beans flips in Carroll County

A tractor trailer carrying nearly 80,000 pounds of green beans overturned on Route 30 in Carroll County Monday afternoon.

State police wrote in a release that officers were called to the scene of a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of Route 30 at Brodbeck Road at 1:48 p.m.

Maryland State Highway Administration officials urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

Upon arriving, the officers found a tractor-trailer carrying from 77,000 to 78,000 pounds of green beans had overturned after the driver had lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was not reported injured.

Northbound Route 30 was closed as crews handled the aftermath of the crash, including towing the truck away and cleaning up residual spills.

Aerial footage of the crash seemed to show that the legumes stayed inside the truck.

This story will be updated.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC