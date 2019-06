Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

Some of White Rock church members from left are: Robyn Coleman; Sherry Costley; pastor Douglas Sands; Taressa Costley; Eric Bell; and Clayonia ("Yonia") Colbert-Dorsey. White Rock, one of the oldest African-American churches in Carroll County, has withdrawn from the UM Conference. Now they say they will fight to keep the church and its property - including the cemetery where members' ancestors are buried -as their nondenominational church home. But the UM Conference says the church property is UM Conference property.