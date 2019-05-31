Celebrating the Fourth of July at Carroll County Farm Museum [Pictures]

Paige Miranda, 3, of Westminster, reaches to grab a small flower from her twin sister, Karissa's, hand as they play in a shaded area at the Westminster Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at the Carroll County Farm Museum.

The Fourth of July fireworks over the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster are a county tradition, but so is the day-long festival that takes place on Independence Day before the night show. Food, vendors, children's attractions, animals, music, dance and more are hosted at the farm museum, 500 S. Center St. The events start at noon on July 4 this year. Here's a look back at some of the festivities of years past.

Baltimore Sun Media Group and Carroll Eagle Photos / Assembled by Jim Joyner