33rd annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk | PHOTOS

Steve Heagy, of Lansdale, PA, second from left in front at the start of the GBMC Father's Day 5K Run, finished first in 17:18.18 minutes. At right is Eli Bernstein, 8 of Phoenix, MD, who was in the GBMC NICU with his twin brother Joseph. Heagy is part of Brayden's Brigade, a team of 14 running for his nephew Braden Carson of Eldersburg, now 3. With 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p1 (Amy Davis)