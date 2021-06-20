33rd annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk | PHOTOS

Colleen Kammar, left, talks to her grandson, Flynn O'Hara, 5, sitting behind his sister Nellie, 3, in the stroller being pushed by their father, Danny O'Hara. Flynn, a twin born prematurely, is now battling leukemia. The Towson family is taking part in the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk around the GBMC campus and environs. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p3 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)