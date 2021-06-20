xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

33rd annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk |...

Emma Hinder, 2, of Homeland, decides to drive, with help from her grandfather, Neil Cashen of Timonium, during the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk around the vicinity of the GBMC campus. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p4
(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

33rd annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk | PHOTOS

Amy Davis
By
Jun 20, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
With 350 people running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk on Sunday, June 20, 2021, has raised more than $95,000.
(Amy Davis)
33rd Annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Steve Heagy, of Lansdale, PA, second from left in front at the start of the GBMC Father's Day 5K Run, finished first in 17:18.18 minutes. At right is Eli Bernstein, 8 of Phoenix, MD, who was in the GBMC NICU with his twin brother Joseph. Heagy is part of Brayden's Brigade, a team of 14 running for his nephew Braden Carson of Eldersburg, now 3. With 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p1
Steve Heagy, of Lansdale, PA, second from left in front at the start of the GBMC Father's Day 5K Run, finished first in 17:18.18 minutes. At right is Eli Bernstein, 8 of Phoenix, MD, who was in the GBMC NICU with his twin brother Joseph. Heagy is part of Brayden's Brigade, a team of 14 running for his nephew Braden Carson of Eldersburg, now 3. With 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p1 (Amy Davis)
33rd Annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Runners take off at the start of the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk at the GBMC campus. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p8
Runners take off at the start of the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk at the GBMC campus. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p8 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
33rd Annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Runners take off at the start of the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk at the GBMC campus. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p9
Runners take off at the start of the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk at the GBMC campus. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p9 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
33rd Annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Kim Ruff of Parkville, and Donnell Cobb, of Windsor Mill, smile during the final uphill portion of the GBMC Father's Day 5K Run fundraiser, which also included a 1 Mile Fun Walk. Ruff works at GBMC, and Cobb works at the University of Maryland Medical Center. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p7
Kim Ruff of Parkville, and Donnell Cobb, of Windsor Mill, smile during the final uphill portion of the GBMC Father's Day 5K Run fundraiser, which also included a 1 Mile Fun Walk. Ruff works at GBMC, and Cobb works at the University of Maryland Medical Center. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p7 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
33rd Annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
At right, Eli Bernstein, 8, of Phoenix, MD, with his father, Joseph Bernstein, is running for the second time in the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk around the GBMC campus and vicinity. Eli and his twin brother Joseph have thrived after being cared for in the GBMC NICU at birth. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p5
At right, Eli Bernstein, 8, of Phoenix, MD, with his father, Joseph Bernstein, is running for the second time in the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk around the GBMC campus and vicinity. Eli and his twin brother Joseph have thrived after being cared for in the GBMC NICU at birth. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p5 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
33rd Annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Colleen Kammar, left, talks to her grandson, Flynn O'Hara, 5, sitting behind his sister Nellie, 3, in the stroller being pushed by their father, Danny O'Hara. Flynn, a twin born prematurely, is now battling leukemia. The Towson family is taking part in the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk around the GBMC campus and environs. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p3
Colleen Kammar, left, talks to her grandson, Flynn O'Hara, 5, sitting behind his sister Nellie, 3, in the stroller being pushed by their father, Danny O'Hara. Flynn, a twin born prematurely, is now battling leukemia. The Towson family is taking part in the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk around the GBMC campus and environs. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p3 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
33rd Annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Bojo Bauer of Lutherville scoops up his daughter Millie, 3, as she waited to greet him (holding a picture she drew for him for Father's Day) in the final stretch of the 5K Run on the GBMC campus. Millie's younger brother Charlie was born prematurely in Rochester, and was transferred from that NICU to the NICU at GBMC. About 350 participated in person in the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk, with another hundred participating virtually, raising more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p2
Bojo Bauer of Lutherville scoops up his daughter Millie, 3, as she waited to greet him (holding a picture she drew for him for Father's Day) in the final stretch of the 5K Run on the GBMC campus. Millie's younger brother Charlie was born prematurely in Rochester, and was transferred from that NICU to the NICU at GBMC. About 350 participated in person in the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk, with another hundred participating virtually, raising more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p2 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
33rd Annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Emma Hinder, 2, of Homeland, decides to drive, with help from her grandfather, Neil Cashen of Timonium, during the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk around the vicinity of the GBMC campus. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p4
Emma Hinder, 2, of Homeland, decides to drive, with help from her grandfather, Neil Cashen of Timonium, during the GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk around the vicinity of the GBMC campus. With about 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p4 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
33rd Annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Steve Heagy, of Lansdale, PA, finishes the GBMC Father's Day 5K Run first, in 17:18.18 minutes. Heagy is part of Brayden's Brigade, a team of 14 running for his nephew Braden Carson of Eldersburg, now 3. With 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p10
Steve Heagy, of Lansdale, PA, finishes the GBMC Father's Day 5K Run first, in 17:18.18 minutes. Heagy is part of Brayden's Brigade, a team of 14 running for his nephew Braden Carson of Eldersburg, now 3. With 350 running or walking in person, and another hundred participating virtually, the 33rd annual GBMC event has raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p10 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
33rd Annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Josh and Caroline Guertin of Parkville seem more excited at completing the 1 Mile Fun Walk than their daughter, Ivy Guertin, 15 months. The 33rd annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk around the GBMC campus and vicinity raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p6
Josh and Caroline Guertin of Parkville seem more excited at completing the 1 Mile Fun Walk than their daughter, Ivy Guertin, 15 months. The 33rd annual GBMC Father's Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk around the GBMC campus and vicinity raised more than $95,000. June 20, 2021 p6 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement