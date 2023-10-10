Maryland fall foliage maps: See where the leaves are best now and when they’ll peak near you

As autumn sets in, Maryland trees show their true colors: Deep reds, fiery oranges, golden yellows. What a show it is. When and where to find fall foliage at its best, though, isn’t as simple as looking up a movie time.

When leaves change color depends on many factors, including temperature, light and water supply. In Maryland, the westernmost and highest elevated jurisdiction, Garrett County, typically kicks things off. This year Garrett’s first fall color was observed the first week of September, according to Melissa Nash, a forester at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

As of Thursday, the department’s weekly fall foliage report showed over half of the state as having leaves just beginning to change, with the Eastern Shore showing no change yet. Some species turn sooner than others. American beech, sweetgum, red maple, and scarlet oak, for example, were early indicators in Southern Maryland, the report noted.

According to Explore Fall, a website that models fall foliage using temperature, precipitation and daylight data, as of Monday roughly half of Maryland was headed into low fall color, with moderate color beginning in Western Maryland next week as color begins to spread across the state.

This tracker will update every Monday with the current status of fall foliage and forecast for the next week. The maps are based on data from Explore Fall.

Current fall foliage status as of Oct. 9

7-day forecasted fall foliage

Map sources: Explore Fall, U.S. Census Bureau