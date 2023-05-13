As 148th Preakness Stakes approaches, a grim trend greets the future of Maryland thoroughbred racing

Thoroughbred horse racing, renowned for its excitement and splendor, was once dubbed the “sport of kings.” Seabiscuit and Secretariat captured the national imagination. One of the first Sports Illustrated articles, in 1954, highlighted a horse owned by Queen Elizabeth II running at Laurel Park.

Today, racing remains historic and entertaining and, perhaps most notably in Maryland, brings the state its most iconic annual event, the Preakness.

But the sport of kings has lost some of its luster.

A recent rash of horse deaths, both at Anne Arundel County’s Laurel Park and at Louisville’s Churchill Downs ahead of the Kentucky Derby, paired with stalled, over-budget racetrack renovation projects in Maryland present challenges as racing in the state navigates its next lap. Despite state subsidies — last year, $91 million generated by slot machines boosted racing — it is a downsizing industry. Live racing in Maryland will likely soon be consolidated at a single, 1-mile track for the first time in more than a century.

The deaths of horses at tracks might prevent political leaders in the U.S. from continuing to subsidize the industry and could even pose a risk to the overall health of the sport, said Raymond Sauer, an economics professor at Clemson University who is also part of a group that owns thoroughbreds.

“Something was wrong at Laurel this spring and something was wrong at Churchill Downs. They gotta do better,” he said. “If they don’t do better, the anti-horse racing groups are going to gain strength, and that’s a big risk for the industry.”

Maryland racing is at a crossroads. And as it welcomes the 148th Preakness Stakes on May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, it races toward an uncertain future.

Deaths at the Derby

Code of Kings broke his neck before a race. Chloe’s Dream suffered a fatal knee injury, and for Freezing Point, it was an ankle. Take Charge Briana, Wild On Ice, Chasing Artie and Parents Pride recently died, too, at Churchill Downs.

Seven horses died in the 10-day run-up to the Kentucky Derby, the biggest race of the year and the first jewel of the Triple Crown. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo called the death toll “appalling.”

“They should play ‘Taps’ at the Derby instead of ‘My Old Kentucky Home,” she said in a statement.

A broken leg for a horse is often a death sentence; the 1,000-pound animals rely on relatively delicate legs. Efforts to heal an injured leg — such as when Derby winner Barbaro was hurt during the 2006 Preakness — are challenging; Barbaro was euthanized eight months after his injury.

Leg injuries happen during races and equine deaths have always been a concern. Proponents say racehorses receive great care and lead enjoyable lives, but critics have long cited the number of deaths. The issue came to a near-boiling point in 2019, when dozens of horses died at the Santa Anita track in California, prompting changes in the industry in the U.S.

Last month, five horse deaths at Laurel caused a weeklong suspension of racing as horsemen and breeders called for a consultant to evaluate the track’s surface.

Alan Foreman, general counsel for the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, said the fatalities at Churchill were an “aberration” and the industry remains “laser-focused” on lowering deaths.

Millions in subsidies

Joseph Motley has been going to Laurel Park ever since he won his first bet — a $61 exacta — when he was 19. Since then, he’s become a regular. He’s considers wagering on horses a benign “habit,” although he acknowledges that it used to be a problem for him and estimates he’s lost somewhere in the hundreds of thousands of dollars over four decades.

In-person bettors such as Motley, 62, are rarer today than in decades past as attendance figures decline. And although he and others contribute revenue to Maryland racing, the industry as a whole struggles economically despite $750 million in state revenue from slot machines boosting the industry since 2010.

As a horse he picked to win a race earlier this month finished second-to-last at Laurel, Motley said with a laugh: “See, that’s why I lose. But it’s still fun. I never cry about losing.”

A century ago, racing was among the nation’s most popular spectator sports. Before the advent of legal lotteries in the 1960s and then casinos, it enjoyed a near-monopoly of U.S. gambling.

But with the rise of other sports and the legalization of alternative gambling, the number of tracks and races has decreased.

In some states, horse racing is now publicly subsidized. Pennsylvania has fed racing more than $3 billion since 2004 and New York has used nearly $3 billion to aid the industry since 2008, according to the Albany Times Union.

Maryland passed a 2020 law to use $375 million in bonds to renovate the state’s two tracks of at least 1-mile, both owned by Canada-based 1/ST: Pimlico and Laurel. And last month alone, $7 million in slot revenue went to racing.

Some advocacy groups argue that the public should not subsidize an industry that causes horse deaths. And from an economics standpoint, Jeffrey Hooke, a lecturer at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School who has studied racing, says there are more appropriate state investments.

“I think racing deserves some kind of subsidy,” he said. “I just think it should be less.”

Likening them to handouts for the wealthy, economists have long argued against public subsidies in sports. “We sports economists have been barking into the wind for a long time,” said Sauer, the Clemson professor.

Dennis Coates, an economist at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said the government shouldn’t subsidize horse racing, or much else.

“It is largely going to be a payment from the general taxpayer to horse owners and track owners. People owning thoroughbreds are on average wealthier than the average, and that means that you’re redistributing income from poorer people to richer people. And I fundamentally oppose that,” Coates said.

Supporters of the racing industry point to its history, exposure and economic impact.

The Maryland Jockey Club, owned by 1/ST, was founded in 1743 and is considered the country’s oldest sporting organization. And the Preakness continues to bring eyeballs to Baltimore: last year, 5.3 million viewers watched on NBC (despite a race without the Derby winner).

The Maryland Department of Agriculture says the industry supports 28,000 jobs. Foreman said racing is integral to the state and that the benefit it provides outweighs the subsidies it receives.

“If you took the casino subsidy away,” Foreman said, “it would cripple the industry.”

Maryland Jockey Club general counsel Alan Rifkin said the racing industry “probably cannot survive” without the slots money.

“Just because there are issues in any industry does not mean that the industry isn’t valuable and important and critical to the state,” he said.

The publicly funded improvement projects for Laurel and Pimlico became law just as Mage, this year’s Derby winner and Preakness entrant, was born in spring 2020. But during the 3-year-old’s lifetime, those designs have stuck in the mud and grown over budget because of inflation, rising interest rates and a pricier-than-anticipated plan to renovate Laurel.

It is now possible that only one track — probably Pimlico — will be renovated, with all of the state’s live racing taking place there to cut costs and make racing economically viable.

A separate challenge is that although the amount wagered on racing (the handle) has remained roughly the same nationally in recent years, the industry is not directly receiving as much as it did in the past. In-person wagering returns a higher percentage of revenue to the industry — partially in the form of purse money paid to winning owners — as compared with online or mobile wagering, which has skyrocketed in popularity.

As more people bet on their phones, less money funds purses and instead goes to the betting provider. Three providers account for the vast majority of mobile betting: Twin Spires, TVG and 1/ST-owned Xpressbet.

Such wagering accounted for only 11% of handle in 2010, but now totals about half, said Charles Vickery, a Pennsylvania-based independent racing researcher.

“The future for horse racing is a little unknown,” Vickery said. “There’s avenues to kind of save horse racing. The question is: What are those steps and who’s got some control in that process?”

Tracks, industry remain in disrepair

Danny Jeffers, 84, has frequented Laurel since 1964. Asked recently what he likes about coming to the track, the racing fan said he simply enjoys the horses. Of the venue, he added: “I was going to say they’ve improved things around here, but they really haven’t.”

Both Laurel and Pimlico are in desperate condition as 1/ST has not sufficiently invested in the aging tracks. A Maryland Economic Development Corporation study last year found that fixing Laurel would require demolishing almost the entire facility and rebuilding it, costing hundreds of millions of dollars. “Notable areas of concern have been found in all portions of the property,” its report to the General Assembly stated.

It will soon be up to the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority, as outlined in a bill overwhelmingly passed by the General Assembly and launching next month, to oversee the beloved but beleaguered sport.

Its nine-member board will report to the General Assembly on the tracks’ redevelopment progress, as well as reviewing and recommending “operating models in the state.”

The jockey club has operated Maryland racing for centuries — and Rifkin, its general counsel, says it will continue to do so — but the authority would have the power to create an operator. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman last month described 1/ST as “no longer a dependable partner to operate Maryland’s tracks.”

The authority’s formation provides some stability for the industry even as its future remains unclear.

“In voting for that legislation, we all said that we want racing to continue in Maryland, we want to continue to support the Preakness, we want to maintain the history of that and the ongoing industry,” said Democratic Sen. Guy Guzzone, who represents Howard County, “and we want to ensure that that happens no matter who ultimately runs it.”

More than 40 racetracks across the country have closed since 2000 and Dr. Amy Lawyer, department chair of the Equine Industry Program at the University of Louisville, said the implementation of a racing authority is “encouraging.”

“I like to see states that understand the value of the horse industry as a whole to their state,” she said.

It will be up to the racing authority to oversee the industry while it navigates several problems. As the sport looks to its future, a grim trend greets it. Sauer called it a “well-established negative shrinkage that’s been going on for 40 years or so.”

“Is it going to continue? Yeah, probably,” he said. “I don’t see any factors that would change to stop that.”

148th Preakness Stakes

Pimlico Race Course

Saturday, May 20

Post time: Approximately 6:50 p.m.

TV: Chs. 11, 4