Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis

Joe Holzman, 56, of Glen Burnie holds Ruth's bat as he mimics the "Babe" by pointing to the imagined center field where his hit will land. Babe Ruth fans had the opportunity to hold one of Babe Ruth's bats, in commemoration of his birthday on Feb. 6, 1895, at a fundraiser held at the Mercy Medical Center. Proceeds from the $10 donation were to be split between the Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation and the Mercy Medical Center NICU.